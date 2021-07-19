Katrina Kaif rocks the cutest brunch outfit in 7k floral crop top, shorts

It is no secret that floral prints are a forever favourite of the fashion lovers universally and since crop tops are a raging trend, Katrina Kaif clubbed both to sizzle the monsoon style and give a trendy look. Laying the perfect style cues on how to be fashion-forward even in the monsoon rains, Katrina slew a playful silhouette and flaunted washboard abs in a sexy floral crop top and high-rise shorts.

Taking to her social media handle, Katrina shared two pictures in her dreamy sartorial look that instantly set fans on frenzy and the fashion police on immediate alert. The pictures featured the diva donning a full sleeves white base crop top that sported pink, orange and green floral prints all over.

It came with softly elasticated and ruffled sleeves that could be worn on or off the shoulder. Made of cotton, the crop top also sported a lined ruching bodice, a relaxed fit, elastic on the cuffs and a side zipper.

Katrina teamed it with a pair of similar print high-rise shorts that were designed to be clinched at the waist with a relaxed fit. They came with front pockets and a centre-back zipper fly with hook and eye closure.

Pulling back her luscious tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle, Katrina accessorised her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a delicate chain. Wearing a dab of bright pink lipstick, Katrina amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows.

Rocking the cutest brunch outfit, Katrina simply captioned the pictures with a pink flower emoji. In less than an hour, the picture had grabbed over 8 lakh likes while still going strong.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Meghna Goyal’s clothing brand, Summer Somewhere, which boasts of trendy, affordable, timeless and trans-seasonal cool girl staples that promise to leave one with that nostalgic hint of a summer romance in the vacation-wear. Both the crop top and shorts originally cost ₹3,720 each on the designer website.

Katrina Kaif's crop top from Summer Somewhere(summersomewhereshop.com)

Katrina Kaif's floral shorts from Summer Somewhere(summersomewhereshop.com)

Katrina Kaif was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter