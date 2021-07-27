Katrina Kaif keeps it chic in ruffled floral wrap dress, here's what it costs

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif's off-duty looks reflect her effortless and voguish aesthetic. Her wardrobe is full of eye-catching and feminine dresses, be it a simple monotone number for outings in Mumbai or the ruffled yellow midi wrap dress she was spotted wearing last night. Her easy-breezy number is an apt choice for days when one wants to beat the heat, and we are taking cues.

Katrina was snapped outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Juhu, Mumbai, on Monday, July 26. She looked stunning as she pulled off another effortless girl-next-door ensemble for the outing.

The wrap dress that Katrina wore is from the shelves of the British luxury clothing retail company, Ted Baker London. The midi is worth ₹15k, and with its bright colours, it is a great look to add to your monsoon or summer wardrobe.

Katrina Kaif (Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif's easy-breezy colourful number was replete with striking orange and yellow floral patterns. She had worn the same dress to a meeting with Zoya Akhtar, who had shared the picture on the star's birthday.

The look comes with a plunging V neckline, a fabric tie detail to wrap the dress around the waist, and ruffled fabric on the asymmetric hem and one shoulder strap.

Katrina Kaif (Varinder Chawla)

The fitted silhouette of the ruffled wrap number accentuated Katrina's curves pleasantly and made it a statement-worthy ensemble. If you want to buy this look, it is available on the Ted Baker London website. The Saraaa Ruffle Midi Wrap is available at a discounted price of ₹15,541 (USD 209).

The Saraaa Ruffle Midi Wrap (tedbaker.com)

Keeping her look fuss-free, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor skipped on accessories and styled her OOTD with strappy orange sandals for the night-out. She also wore a grey face mask to round off her look and kept herself safe during the ongoing pandemic.

Katrina Kaif (Varinder Chawla)

Katrina left her luscious tresses open in a side parting and opted for dewy make-up, kohl-lined eyes and on-fleek eyebrows to glam things up.

What do you think of Katrina's ensemble?

