Katrina Kaif's knit sweater and Sabyasachi mangalsutra is winter fashion inspo for new brides: See pics

Actor Katrina Kaif took to Instagram today to post several pictures from her at-home photoshoot. The star gave a sneak-peek into her new place that she is currently living in with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, in the post. However, her choice of outfit and accessories caught our and the internet's attention. It is a perfect winter look for a new bride, and you should definitely take notes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina shared the images shot at her 'Home Sweet Home' on Instagram today, January 4. The Sooryavanshi actor used a house and green heart emoji to caption the post. Apart from the stunning interiors of her new home, we also swooned over Katrina's look that screamed simple elegance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina chose a beige jumper featuring knit details, ribbed cuffs and hem, zipper on the front and cropped length. She wore it with a beige top underneath, denim shorts and a single thread mangalsutra.

The mangalsutra chain features gold and black beads with two small drop-down diamonds and black stones placed on gold plates. It is from Sabyasachi's Bengal Tiger Collection and costs a fortune.

Katrina Kaif wears a beige sweater and mangalsutra by Sabyasachi.

ALSO READ | Loved Katrina Kaif's dress for Christmas with Vicky Kaushal? It costs ₹64k

After Katrina posted the photos, netizens took to the comments section to heart them and her mangalsutra. The post garnered over 1.3 million likes and several thousand comments.

One user wrote, "Ahh you are looking so pretty and that mangalsutra." Another commented, "And that mangalsutra [heart eye emojis]." Neha Dhupia, who also attended Vicky and Katrina's wedding, dropped heart emojis in the comments.

See a few comments here:

Comments on Katrina Kaif's post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina Kaif had earlier delighted her fans on Christmas by sharing a heartwarming picture with Vicky Kaushal. The couple embraced each other lovingly while standing in front of a decorated Christmas tree. While Vicky wore a blue cotton shirt and beige pants, Katrina looked stunning in a floral dress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of close friends and family at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. They got married on December 9 last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON