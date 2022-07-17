Katrina Kaif looks stunning in white dress as she chills with Sunny Kaushal during Maldives birthday trip: All pics

Actor Katrina Kaif jetted off to the Maldives with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, their family and close friends to celebrate her 39th birthday in the island nation. The couple was joined by Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal, Katrina's sister Isa Kaif, Sharvari Wagh, Mini Mathur, Ileana D'Cruz, Angira Dhar, and Karishma Kohli. In the latest pictures, Katrina slipped into a white midi dress and chilled with her brother-in-law and buddies. She looked gorgeous as ever in the ensemble.

On Sunday, Katrina took to her Instagram page to drop a picture of herself chilling on a yacht with Mini Mathur and Karishma Kohli and captioned it, "My girls." Sunny Kaushal also posted a photo with Katrina that captured them in a candid moment and captioned it, "Happy Katrina Kaif week." In both the clicks, Katrina wore a white midi ensemble, perfect for serving dreamy vibes on a beach holiday. Check out the photos below. (Also Read: Loved Katrina Kaif's floral printed mini summer dress for outing with Vicky Kaushal? It costs ₹2 lakh)

The picture with Sunny shows Katrina laughing as he does a goofy pose. Katrina's dress comes in a pristine white hue, decked with intricate thread embroidery. It features a plunging V neckline with intricate lacework, cut-out detail on the back, sheer half sleeves, fit and flared fall, a long midi-length skirt, and a flowy silhouette.

The white dress is an ideal choice for chilling on a summer day at home or going out for a brunch outing. You can also wear it for enjoying a beach vacation like Katrina. Lastly, the Phone Bhoot actor glammed up her white dress with a sleek gold chain featuring a dainty pendant, open wind-blown tresses, nude pink lip shade and a bare face.

Earlier, Katrina had posted new pictures from her beachside birthday celebrations. It featured her girlfriends and Sunny Kaushal. The star captioned her post, "Birthday wala din [heart emojis]." Check it out here.

Meanwhile, Katrina's upcoming film is Phone Booth featuring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Booth is set to hit the screens on November 4. Katrina also has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.