Katrina Kaif takes break from holiday with Vicky Kaushal to do 'Pilates in New York', shares inspiring workout pic

Actor Katrina Kaif is a true-blue fitness enthusiast who never misses a day at the gym. Several Bollywood celebrities also agree that the Tiger Zinda Hai star's dedication to staying healthy inspires them. And her latest post will also pump you up. Katrina, who is currently in New York City holidaying with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, and celebrating his birthday, took some time out from her schedule to hit the gym. Yes, you read that right. Even on holiday, Katrina made sure to pack in some minutes of exercise.

On Tuesday, Katrina took to Instagram to post a picture of herself on her Instagram stories. The photo showed the star mid-workout and exercising on a Cadillac Reformer. Dressed in a black top and gym tights, Katrina nailed the stance for the routine with a straight back. The actor also revealed that she worked out with a Pilates master trainer. "Pilates in New York [heart emoji] with PHENOMENAL MASTER TRAINER Ann Kamhi Toran," Katrina captioned the post. (Also Read: Loved Katrina Kaif's printed open-shoulder dress in new pic from Mother's Day wish? It costs a whopping ₹2 lakh)

Pilates Benefits:

Pilates is a form of exercise that concentrates on strengthening the body and puts emphasis on core strength, posture, balance and flexibility. Apart from Katrina, many other Bollywood stars, including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, credit Pilates for their fitness. So, here are some benefits of this workout form.

Pilates helps improve flexibility, increase muscle strength and energy levels, enhance balance in the body, correct posture, promote weight loss, and boost muscular control of your back and limbs. It also tones the abdominal muscles, lower back, hips and buttocks - basically 'core muscles' of your body.

Meanwhile, Katrina celebrated the Sardar Udham actor's 34th birthday on Monday. While Katrina posted a romantic wish for her husband, Vicky posted snippets from his New York party. Scroll ahead to see their posts.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December last year. The wedding took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.