Katrina Kaif wins the red carpet game on awards night in Sabyasachi floral saree and bralette blouse: All pics

One can always expect Katrina Kaif to bring her best fashion foot forward while attending award shows. The star's sartorial choices on the red carpet are always a head-turner. So, when she attended the star-studded Filmfare Awards last night looking drop-dead gorgeous, we were not surprised. Katrina won the red-carpet fashion game by opting for a traditional look in a Sabyasachi floral net saree, teamed with a bralette-styled blouse. The star attended the event with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, and his brother Sunny Kaushal. The pictures and videos from the occasion are going viral on social media.

Katrina Kaif wins the fashion game at Filmfare Awards

On Wednesday, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to drop pictures of the Sabyasachi look she donned for attending the Filmfare Awards 2022. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor captioned her post, "About last night." Her floral Sabyasachi saree and blouse set is an ideal pick for the wedding season and deserves a special place on your mood board. You can either wear it with minimal styling like Katrina or amp it up with a heavy choker necklace, sleek bun and bold glam picks. Check out the photos below and see how Katrina styled the six yards. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif in mini shirt dress serves ultimate party look, it costs ₹1 lakh)

The Sabyasachi six yards comes in pink-green dual tones and is made from a see-through zari fabric, an ideal choice for beating the heat during summer weddings. It features tulle trimmings on the borders, intricate sequin diamantes embellished all over, and faint floral patterns in various shades.

Katrina styled the drape in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder. Additionally, she teamed it with a matching green-coloured bralette blouse featuring thin straps, a wide U neckline flaunting her décolletage, and a cropped hem baring her toned midriff.

Katrina Kaif in a floral Sabyasachi saree. (Instagram)

To accessorise the six yards, Katrina picked a ruby-embellished ring and dangling earrings. Lastly, side-parted open tresses, pink eye shadow, shimmery blue eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glossy pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and sharp contouring completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif supported Vicky Kaushal at Filmfare night as he won the Best Actor (Critics' Choice) award for Sardar Udham.