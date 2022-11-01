Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal steals the show at Phone Bhoot screening in a pretty dress and denim jacket: See pics

Actor Katrina Kaif and her husband, Vicky Kaushal, attended the special screening of her upcoming film in Mumbai last night. The event saw many stars in attendance, including producer Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar's wife Shibani Dandekar, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Aahana Kumra, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and more celebrities. For the occasion, Katrina and Vicky donned casual-chic ensembles. However, Katrina stole the show with her pretty look in a printed summer dress and denim jacket. Keep scrolling to see the snippets.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal attend the Phone Bhoot screening

On Monday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal stepped out in Mumbai to attend the special screening of her upcoming movie Phone Bhoot. Vicky arrived earlier for the event, followed by Katrina. The paparazzi clicked the couple and soon their pictures and videos started circulating on social media. While Katrina chose a printed summer dress for the occasion, Vicky complemented her in simple jeans and shirt combination. Check out the pictures below. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif stuns in gorgeous red bodycon dress worth ₹1 lakh: Videos inside)

Katrina Kaif attends Phone Bhoot special screening. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif's summer dress for the Phone Bhoot screening comes in an off-white shade decorated with orange and brown-coloured tropical leaf patterns. It also features a square neckline, fitted smocked detail on the torso, multiple tiers, asymmetrical midi-length hem, and a flowy silhouette.

Katrina layered the ensemble with an acid-washed light blue denim jacket featuring full-length sleeves, folded cuffs, patch pockets, and an open front. She accessorised her look with orange strappy high heels, pearl-adorned hoop earrings, and rings. Lastly, centre-parted open tresses completed the hairdo.

Vicky Kaushal attends Phone Bhoot special screening. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

For the glam picks, Katrina chose sleek black eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, blushed pink cheeks, mauve lip shade, heavy mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, beaming highlighter, darkened brows and sharp contouring.

Earlier, Katrina shared a BTS video from her Halloween-themed photoshoot for Phone Bhoot promotions dressed as Harley Quinn. It showed her husband, Vicky Kaushal, directing the poses. "Jab husband director ban gaye," Katrina captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Phone Bhoot will hit the theatres on November 4.