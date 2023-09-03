Katrina Kaif's beautiful look in pink anarkali gets a cute reaction from Vicky Kaushal. Check out her traditional look

Katrina Kaif served the perfect traditional sartorial inspiration today. Katrina attended an event in Kolkata and shared photos of her ethnic look online. The actor slipped into a blush pink embroidered anarkali suit set for the occasion. The pictures got love from her fans on Instagram, including her husband, Vicky Kaushal. Scroll through to check out Katrina's images in the gorgeous outfit.

Katrina Kaif's ethnic look in Anamika Khanna

Katrina Kaif wears a beautiful pink anarkali suit set, gets a cute reaction from Vicky Kaushal. (Instagram)

On Sunday, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share pictures of her ethnic look for an event in Kolkata. The post shows Katrina dressed in a blush pink-coloured embroidered anarkali suit set. The ensemble is from the shelves of ace Indian designer Anamika Khanna's eponymous label. She styled it with minimal makeup and striking accessories. Her outfit can be a perfect sartorial pick for the wedding season. So, if you are a new bride, scroll ahead to read our download and steal styling tips from Katrina.

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Katrina Kaif's post

Katrina Kaif's fans loved her pictures in the traditional ensemble and dropped comments under the post. Vicky Kaushal also shared his reaction. He posted Melting Face and heart emojis. Shraddha Kapoor commented, "Beauty!!!." Stylist Ami Patel wrote, "Stunnnnnning." A fan commented, "Bringing some sunshine to a rainy day in Kolkata." Another wrote, "So beautiful queen."

Decoding Katrina Kaif's ethnic avatar

Katrina's blush pink-coloured anarkali kurta features a round neckline with a front slit, full-length sleeves, a pleated skirt, cinched torso, intricate gold vine embroidery, and sequin embellishments. She styled it with matching pants and a net dupatta featuring embroidered borders and a scalloped hem.

Katrina accessorised her ethnic look with statement gold rings and pretty jhumkis. Lastly, she chose subtle eye shadow, darkened brows, glossy berry lip shade, mascara on the lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, beaming highlighter, a black bindi, and centre-parted open silky locks for the glam picks.

