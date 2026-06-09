Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau make a chic couple, pack on PDA at Tribeca Festival red carpet

Love was definitely in the air at the 2026 Tribeca Festival. Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry stepped out together for a red carpet appearance at the premiere of her film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour, during the film festival.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry attend the Tribeca Film Festival. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Dua Lipa keeps winning the wedding fashion game, picks sheer beach bridal look for post-wedding brunch in Sicily

The two packed on the PDA as they posed together for the red-carpet photocall. They were seen arriving at the film festival hand in hand. In videos that have surfaced on social media, the two could not keep their hands off each other.

What did Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau wear?

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry attend the Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris world premiere. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} To attend the premiere of her concert film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris, at the Tribeca Festival in New York on June 9, Katy chose a vintage Lanvin gown. The ensemble is from the luxury label's Spring Summer 1987 collection. Meanwhile, Trudeau kept things classic in a black suit with a crisp white shirt. Let's decode the outfits they wore for the occasion: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To attend the premiere of her concert film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris, at the Tribeca Festival in New York on June 9, Katy chose a vintage Lanvin gown. The ensemble is from the luxury label's Spring Summer 1987 collection. Meanwhile, Trudeau kept things classic in a black suit with a crisp white shirt. Let's decode the outfits they wore for the occasion: {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Katy's Lanvin dress is a white halter-neck gown with rose appliqué details adorning the neckline and waist, adding a touch of elegance to an otherwise simple ensemble. The pleated silhouette of the dress, along with its flowy, drape-like structure, adds a whimsical elegance to the Grecian outfit. Moreover, the floor-grazing length, sleeveless design, cinched waistline, and figure-skimming fit contribute to its beauty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Katy's Lanvin dress is a white halter-neck gown with rose appliqué details adorning the neckline and waist, adding a touch of elegance to an otherwise simple ensemble. The pleated silhouette of the dress, along with its flowy, drape-like structure, adds a whimsical elegance to the Grecian outfit. Moreover, the floor-grazing length, sleeveless design, cinched waistline, and figure-skimming fit contribute to its beauty. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Katy styled the ensemble with minimal accessories and even kept the glam very simple. For the jewels, she wore elegant white gold pieces: the statement rings were set with a ruby centrestone and diamonds, adding a pop of colour, and the earrings were half-circle shapes set with shimmering stones.

She styled her hair into an elegant updo, leaving a few strands at the front to frame her face and soften her appearance. For the glam, she opted for darkened brows, shimmery eyeshadow, a heavy coat of mascara, rouged cheeks, a generous amount of highlighter on the cheekbones, and a glossy caramel-pink lip shade.

About Katy Perry's The Lifetimes tour film

Meanwhile, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris is a full-length concert film of the singer's The Lifetimes tour, which was shot in November 2025.

About Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted together in Montreal last year. The pair later went public with their relationship on Instagram in December, 2025. Since then, they have been navigating a long-distance relationship while juggling demanding schedules. According to People, both remain committed to creating a stable environment for their children, often travelling together whenever their schedules allow.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON