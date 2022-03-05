Keerthy Suresh is 'being Kalaavathi' in 56k ruffle saree: See stunning pics from Sarkaru Vaari Paata song

Actor Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram recently to share stills from her much-anticipated film Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring Mahesh Babu. The photos are from one of the movie's songs called, Kalaavathi, and Keerthy looks jaw-droppingly incredible. She wore a printed ruffled saree set for the photoshoot and was even seen in the ensemble in the Kalaavathi music video. Keep scrolling to find out where you can get the look and its price.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, Keerthy and her stylist Archa Mehta posted several pictures of the star from the music video Kalaavathi on their Instagram handles. While Keerthy captioned the post, "Being Kalaavathi," Archa wrote, "On popula demand, Kalaavathi is back." The printed saree is from the shelves of contemporary designer Arpita Mehta's label and boasts of her signature design elements.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Keerthy's statement saree comes in a sandy beige shade adorned with grey butti prints inspired by the spring aesthetics. The pre-pleated saree comes with ruffle details on the pallu and tiered layers on the skirt of the six yards. The actor wore the ensemble around her svelte frame in the traditional draping style.

ALSO READ | Keerthy Suresh turns happy bride in floral lehenga for new photoshoot

Keerthy teamed the saree with a beige cropped blouse that features broad straps, a V neckline, mirror work, sequins, and thread embroidery done all over.

If you wish to buy the saree and the blouse set for your traditional wardrobe collection, we have the price details for you. It is called the Sand Butti print ruffle sari set and will cost you ₹56,000.

Keerthy Suresh's Sand Butti print ruffle sari set. (arpitamehtaofficial.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Keerthy Suresh in classic white shirt and denims enjoys the perfect midweek mood

Keerthy wore the saree with standout silver jewellery pieces, including layered jhumkis, silver bracelets, and rings. Side parted open tresses with curled ends rounded off her hairdo, and for the glam picks, she chose bold smoky eye shadow, kohl-adorned eyes, mascara-laden lashes, nude lip shade, dewy base make-up and on-fleek brows.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will release in cinemas on May 12, 2022. The release of the film was postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the theatres on Sankranti. The makers then pushed it to April 1 before finally deciding on a May release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON