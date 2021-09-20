Keerthy Suresh looks beyond beautiful in co-ord print bralette and pants, all pics

Coordinated ensembles are the IT trend this season. How do we know? Well, one look at your favourite celebrity's Instagram account, and you will know what we are talking about. And actor Keerthy Suresh just served major style goals by slaying this sartorial statement like a total boss. She appeared in an ad for which she slipped into a light blue printed co-ord bralette and pants set with a sheer shrug.

Taking our Monday blues away, Keerthy shared pictures of herself wearing a printed bralette and matching high-waist pants. She captioned the post, "My Monday blues." The co-ord set is from the label U/A.

Keerthy's look for the shoot was styled Archa Mehta. Urmi Kaur and Tina Mukharjee did the actor's hair and make-up. The co-ord look is perfect for attending a monsoon wedding sangeet or your best friend's bachelorette. Scroll ahead to see the full look and how the star styled it.

The co-ord set featured a printed bralette with a cropped hemline in which Keerthy flaunted her toned midriff. The blouse came with a square neckline, barely-there straps, and a bodycon silhouette.

Keerthy teamed the top with high-waisted pants featuring a similar light blue pattern. The flared hemline of the bottoms added a dreamy and effortless vibe to the whole outfit. A sheer white shrug with billowy sleeves, gathered cuffs and floral sequinned embellishments completed the actor's attire.

Keerthy styled the look with a heavy gold vintage necklace featuring beaded details and stones. She teamed it with matching earrings. A sleek ponytail with few loose strands sculpting the face rounded off the hairdo.

Keerthy completed her make-up with a nude lip shade, winged eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, fuller eyebrows, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter. She kept the styling minimal to allow the outfit to be the star of the look.

What is your thought on Keerthy Suresh's co-ord ensemble?

