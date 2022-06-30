Keerthy Suresh's white gown is meant to be bookmarked by the future brides

Keerthy Suresh's sartorial sense of fashion always manages to stand out. The actor keeps sharing snippets from her fashion photoshoots decked up in stunning attires on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Be it an ethnic attire or a casual one or a formal ensemble, Keerthy believes in decking up in one and making the outfit look better. Keerthy's Instagram profile is replete with major fashion cues in the form of snippets from her fashion photoshoots. Keerthy, when not working, is spotted posing pretty for photoshoots and sometimes the glimpses make her fans and fashion lovers scurry to take notes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh has a mantra for suiting up: ‘Make it tropical’

Keerthy, a day back, shared a slew of pictures of herself decked up in a wedding attire. Keerthy played the bride and picked a gorgeous white gown as she posed for the cameras. Keerthy is on a spree of giving us fashion cues related to weddings. A few days back, Keerthy shared a set of pictures of herself in ethnic attires while she attended a wedding. Those pictures have been bookmarked for bridesmaid fashion goals by her fans. This time, she decided to give cues to the upcoming brides. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Asra and picked the gown. The white gown came with off-shoulder details and featured corset style. The sleeves fell effortlessly on her arms and the gown cascaded to a flowy skirt till her ankles. The white gown came intricately detailed in white threads.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Keerthy further accessorised her look for the day in diamond ear studs from the shelves of Karima Joolry. Styled by fashion stylist Shreeja Rajgopal, Keerthy wore her tresses into a messy bun with a middle part and left strands of hair around her face open. Assisted by makeup artist Nowshiba Shajahan, Keerthy opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Keerthy looked ethereal as ever.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}