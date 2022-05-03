Kendall Jenner with bleached brows, Kylie in wedding dress with baseball cap have a Yin-Yang reunion at Met Gala 2022

Keeping up with their family's trend of fashion surprises, American TV personality Kylie Jenner and her supermodel sister Kendall Jenner astonished everyone by delivering period fashion mixed with modern elements on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet. While Kylie channelled Gen Z bridal energy in an Off-White couture gown, Kendall arrived at the fashion's biggest night in a Prada black crop top and skirt set teamed with bleached brows. She definitely won the dramatic brow transformation award.

Kylie, 24, who welcomed her newborn son with Travis Scott three months ago, donned a short-sleeved white wedding dress with a tiered tulle skirt. She completed it with a see-through veil, floral head adornment, dangling earrings, minimal make-up and open tresses. (Also Read: Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive in style, Khloe Kardashian turns into goddess for Met Gala debut)

Kylie added a twist to her attire by wearing a veil on her head that was attached to a backwards-facing baseball hat, which might have been a homage to all-American sports. She also honoured Off-White’s founder, the late Virgil Abloh with her ensemble.

Kendall wore a custom black tulle Prada top with a net embroidered overlay. She paired it with a voluminous black silk-satin skirt with hand-pleated ruched details. Dainty diamond earrings, open tresses dyed in a darker brown shade, dramatic winged eyeliner and nude palette make-up rounded it all off.

In the end, it was Kendall's dramatic bleached brows that caught our eyes and made us wonder if it is the next cool look for the season.

The 2022 Met Gala theme was 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', with the dress code emphasizing Gilded Glamour and white tie. Channelling the time period between 1870 and 1890, the event asked attendees "to embody the grandeur and perhaps the dichotomy of Gilded Age New York," according to People magazine.

This wasn't Kylie's first time at the fashion event. Though she was absent last year, before that, Kylie had sported an all-purple ensemble next to her sisters Kendall and Kim.

(With inputs from ANI.)