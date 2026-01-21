Edit Profile
    Khadi kurtas for men: Big savings on 8 timeless style rooted in comfort and culture

    Khadi kurtas for men combine heritage, comfort, and timeless style. From long classic silhouettes to modern short kurtas and kurta pyjama sets.

    Published on: Jan 21, 2026 1:00 PM IST
    By Samarpita Yashaswini
    FAQs

    Khadi kurtas have a quiet confidence that never fades. Handspun, breathable, and deeply connected to India’s textile heritage, khadi continues to be a wardrobe staple for men who value comfort as much as style. From everyday casual wear to festive occasions, khadi kurtas adapt effortlessly, offering elegance without excess. Whether you prefer classic whites, earthy pastels, or rich jewel tones, here’s a curated look at khadi kurtas during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, that deserve a place in your wardrobe.

    Khadi kurtas for men: 8 Timeless styles rooted in comfort and culture

    Khadi kurtas for men

    A classic long kurta crafted in breathable khadi cotton, this piece is perfect for everyday ethnic wear. The full sleeves and relaxed silhouette make it suitable for casual outings, office wear, or low-key festive occasions. Pair it with churidars or straight pants for a clean, traditional look.

    Rendered in a sophisticated dark grey shade, this relaxed-fit kurta is ideal for men who like understated elegance. The airy khadi fabric ensures all-day comfort, while the minimalist design makes it versatile enough to be dressed up or down.

    Designed for modern functionality, this pastel blue khadi kurta comes with pockets and a mandarin collar. Made from 100 percent cotton khadi, it offers excellent breathability and a polished finish, making it a smart choice for workdays, cultural events, and travel.

    This royal blue kurta pyjama set blends traditional craftsmanship with festive flair. Ideal for celebrations, poojas, and family gatherings, the rich colour elevates the classic khadi silhouette while keeping comfort intact.

    For those who prefer a touch of luxury, this khadi silk kurta offers a refined take on traditional wear. The printed design and regular fit make it suitable for evening events and festive occasions where you want to stand out without being flashy.

    A timeless essential, the white khadi kurta is a must-have for every man. Simple, elegant, and endlessly versatile, it pairs well with pyjamas, denim, or Nehru jackets, making it suitable for both traditional and contemporary styling.

    This dark pink kurta pyjama set adds a refreshing pop of colour to ethnic wardrobes. Ideal for festive mornings and daytime celebrations, it strikes a balance between traditional charm and modern vibrancy.

    A modern take on khadi, this short kurta is perfect for casual and semi-formal wear. The mandarin collar adds structure, while the breathable fabric makes it comfortable for long hours, especially in warmer climates.

    Why khadi kurtas never go out of style

    Khadi kurtas represent sustainability, craftsmanship, and comfort. Their breathable fabric makes them suitable year-round, while their simple yet elegant designs ensure they remain relevant across trends and generations. Whether styled traditionally or with modern elements, khadi kurtas offer effortless sophistication.

    Khadi kurtas for men: FAQs
    Yes, khadi is breathable and temperature-regulating, making it suitable for both summer and mild winter wear.
    Not at all. Khadi kurtas are perfect for daily wear, office settings, casual outings, and festive occasions.
    Gentle hand wash or mild machine wash is recommended. Avoid harsh detergents to maintain fabric texture.
    Pair them with straight pants, loafers, or layer with a Nehru jacket for a contemporary touch.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Samarpita Yashaswini
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Samarpita Yashaswini

      Samarpita has been weaving words into style statements for over four years, crafting engaging content across lifestyle, fashion, beauty, travel, and health. With a knack for spotting trends and translating them into everyday wear, she loves sharing practical tips that help readers upgrade their wardrobes with ease. Her goal is to make fashion feel less intimidating and more empowering, helping everyone find their personal style that’s not just chic, but unapologetically their own.Read More

