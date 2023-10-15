Kiara Advani and Malaika Arora win Day 4 of FDCI Lakme Fashion Week with their killer looks as showstoppers: Watch

Day 4 of Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) X Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) 2023 saw Malaika Arora and Kiara Advani take the ramp as the showstoppers. While Kiara closed the show for Falguni Shane Peacock, Malaika strutted the ramp in a boss babe attire for 431-88 by Shweta Kapur. Kiara and Malaika won the fourth day of the fashion week with their killer walk on the ramp and jaw-dropping looks. Scroll ahead to check out what the two divas wore.

Kiara Advani and Malaika Arora turn showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

Kiara Advani and Malaika Arora turn showstoppers on Day 4 of FDCI Lakme Fashion Week. (Instagram)

Kiara Advani and Malaika Arora walk the ramp as showstoppers on Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week. (Instagram)

The official Instagram handles of Lakme Fashion Week and Fashion Design Council Of India shared pictures and videos of Kiara Advani and Malaika Arora's ramp moment. Kiara turned showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock in a black and gold bodycon gown with see-through details. Meanwhile, Malaika closed the show for Shweta Kapur in a beige pinstriped powersuit and a bustier top. Read our download on both their looks inside.

What Kiara Advani wore as a showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock

Kiara Advani wore a jaw-dropping gown from Falguni Shane Peacock's latest bold street-luxe collection, which they showcased at LFW. The ensemble features a strapless silhouette, a plunging neckline exposing her decolletage, a body-sculpting fit, abstract gold embellishments, and a see-through skirt. She styled the ensemble with peep-toe stilettos, bold winged kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, berry-toned lips, blushed dewy skin, and mascara on the lashes. A centre-parted bubble braid gave the finishing touch.

What Malaika Arora wore as a showstopper for 431-88 by Shweta Kapur

Malaika Arora slipped into a beige pinstriped pantsuit and bustier set from 431-88 by Shweta Kapur's Collection 20 to close the show. The ensemble features an oversized blazer with notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, an open front, and slits on the back. She teamed it with matching high-waisted pants featuring side pockets, a pleated design, and a straight-leg flared silhouette. A strapless bustier with a plunging slit neckline and bodycon design stole the show.

Meanwhile, Malaika glammed her showstopper look with a gold statement choker and pointed black stilettos with killer high heels. Lastly, subtle smoky eyes, winged eyeliner, glossy muted pink lip shade, beaming highlighter, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheeks, and centre-parted open silky tresses rounded it off.

