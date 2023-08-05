Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra return to Mumbai after her birthday trip, nail airport fashion in comfy fits. Watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra travelled to Italy recently for a laidback summer vacation. The couple also celebrated her 31st birthday there and shared a video of themselves jumping from their yacht for a dip in the sea. Today, the paparazzi clicked Kiara and Sidharth at the Mumbai airport as they returned to the city after a relaxing vacation. The duo chose neutral-coloured comfortable fits for their arrival in the bay. Scroll through to see what they wore.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra arrive in Mumbai

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra return to Mumbai after her birthday trip in Italy. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Paparazzi pages shared videos and pictures of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's arrival at the Mumbai airport on social media. It shows the couple exiting the airport, greeting the paparazzi, and walking to their car to leave for home together. Their fans flooded the comments section of pap videos with compliments. One fan called them a "Perfect couple." Another commented, "Sid Kiara are love." A user wrote, "Sid is looking dashing." A fan remarked, "Kiara looks so pretty in simple and minimal makeup."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's airport look decoded

The paparazzi clicked Kiara Advani dressed in a white sweatshirt and purple pants set. While the top features a hoodie, a relaxed silhouette, full-length sleeves, front pockets, droopy shoulders, and a ribbed hem, the bottoms come with a contrast white stripe pattern, a ribbed cinched hemline, a baggy fitting, cropped ankles, and a mid-rise waistline.

Decoding Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's airport look. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kiara ditched accessories with the comfy airport look and rocked a minimal aesthetic. She teamed the outfit with a pink shoulder bag and tan slip-on Espadrilles. Lastly, she chose centre-parted open silky-straight locks, glossy nude lips, a no-makeup look, glowing skin, and feathered brows for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Sidharth, on the other hand, complemented his wife in a white crew-neck top featuring pulled-back full-length sleeves, a relaxed figure-skimming fit, and side slits on the hem. He matched the top with beige jogger pants featuring white piping and a comfy fit. Lastly, a baseball cap, shoulder bag, white chunky sneakers, and a trimmed beard gave the finishing touch.