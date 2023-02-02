Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding: 5 wedding-ready looks of Kiara that prove she will be most gorgeous bride

Actor Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are getting married! According to the paparazzi account of Viral Bhayani, the wedding will take place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, and the festivities will begin from February 4 to February 6. Reportedly, the groom and bride will wear ensembles designed by Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra. The actor's style is unapologetic and elegant ever since she burst into the Bollywood scene in 2014. And the same aesthetic would emulate in her wedding-day looks. With the couple's wedding just a few days away, we decided to look back at all the bridal lehengas Kiara Advani donned on various occasions and proved she will be the most gorgeous bride ever.

(Also Read | Kiara Advani's desi vibes in a modern saree is a must-have for brides-to-be for their wedding reception: All pics inside)

Kiara Advani's wedding-ready looks in stunning lehengas

The Red Bridal Lehenga

Kiara Advani has donned the traditional red bridal lehengas on two occasions - once for an ad shoot and the other while shooting for her film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. For Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Kiara slipped into a heavy silver thread embroidered lehenga set by designer Mrunalini Rao, accessorised with matha patti, mang tika, traditional chudha, kaleeres, gold and emerald necklace, and matching jhumkis. She rounded it off with a centre-parted sleek bun, bold red lips, blushed glowing skin, and bold eye makeup.

For the ad shoot, Kiara chose a red bridal lehenga replete with intricate gold thread embroidery and sequin embellishments. She styled the outfit with gold and Kundan bangles, an emerald-gold choker necklace, a matching mang tika, a statement ring, and jhumkis. Lastly, a low bun, pink lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, and darkened brows completed the ensemble.

The Regal Monochrome Lehenga

Kiara Advani wore this lehenga set to promote Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra. The ensemble features a bralette and black-and-white printed lehenga skirt. An embellished net dupatta, tan belt, jhumkis, braided hairdo, and minimal makeup gave this ensemble a finishing touch.

The Manish Malhotra Lehenga

Kiara Advani has been a Manish Malhotra muse for many years, and the two always manage to create magic with their collaboration. In this post, Kiara wears a blush pink lehenga set featuring a sweetheart-neckline blouse with silk cape-like sleeves. She teamed it with a floor-sweeping lehenga decked in intricate embroidery and floral patterns. A messy hairdo, dainty earrings, a choker necklace, and soft glam glammed up the fairytale look.

The Haldi Look

This sunshine yellow lehenga is perfect for attending a Haldi ceremony, and Kiara looks drop-dead gorgeous. The ensemble features a mirror-embellished plunging-neck blouse, a matching lehenga skirt, and a net dupatta - adorned in mirror-embellished gota patti and tassels. Open tresses, statement jhumkis, red bindi, smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, and nude lips completed the glam picks.

The Reception/Sangeet Night Lehenga

Kiara's navy blue velvet lehenga is a one-of-a-kind bridal lehenga perfect for attending a wedding sangeet or reception party. The ensemble features a bralette decked in gold patti and beaded tassels, teamed with a matching lehenga skirt decorated with broad patti borders. Lastly, a dupatta, choker necklace, minimal makeup, dainty bindi and open locks completed the styling.