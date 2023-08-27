Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's effortlessly stylish date night looks take the internet by storm. Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood, and whenever the duo is spotted in the city, they never fail to make headlines. They are not only known for their great chemistry but also for their incredible fashion sense. Both stars are absolute fashionistas. While Kiara likes to keep things glamorous with her chic sense of style, on the other hand, Sidharth's vibe is more understated, often opting for classy minimalist looks. On a recent Saturday night, the lovely couple went on a date and were spotted by paparazzi outside a restaurant in Mumbai. Walking hand in hand, they set couple goals yet again. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra walk hand in hand in chic casual outfits, serving airport fashion inspiration. Watch )

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra stuns in stylish outfits

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra looked stunning as they arrived for their date night.(HT photo/VarinaderChawla)

On Saturday, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra set social media ablaze as pictures and videos of their date night went viral. In the videos, the duo can be seen with beaming smiles, radiating happiness in their stylish outfits. Their posts are all over Instagram and have garnered tons of likes and comments from their adoring fans, who just can't seem to stop gushing about them. Without further ado, let's take a look at the captivating video.

For her date night look, Kiara opted for a classy style, wearing a white dress with a collar neckline, buttoned bodice, balloon sleeves with a black band on the arm, a white belt on the wrist with lace detailing and a short flared hem. She accessorised her look with a circular Louis Vuitton mini bag and a pair of nude pumps. In terms of makeup, she kept it minimal and got decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara on lashes, darkened eyebrows and light pink lipstick. Kiara finished off her stunning look with her silky hair left loose in the centre part. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, kept it casual and basic, looking dapper in a dark blue shirt, grey trousers and a pair of red sneakers.

