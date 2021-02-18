Kiara Advani exudes charm and glamour in green metallic saree, seen yet?

Be it a red carpet event or a wedding, Kiara Advani’s moss green saree works perfectly for every occasion. The six-yards of elegance has been given a modern twist and lately many celebrities including Mouni Roy, Mira Rajput and Madhuri Dixit have been declaring their love for sarees. Even Kiara has now joined the group.

Recently, images of the actor draped in a sequinned metallic saree landed on the internet and went viral. Her saree had gold sequin throughout and it was adorned with kashti embroidered frill border. The Kabir Singh actor teamed her saree with a backless blouse that had a single halter-neck strap in the same moss green colour.

To accessorise the look and add a little more elan to it, Kiara opted for a pair of statement earrings with a matching ring and bangles. She added romance to the look by leaving her slightly wavy long hair open and went for minimal makeup which included mascara-laden lashes, subtle eyeshadow teamed with blushed cheeks and a nude lip. The Instagram account Manish Malhotra World shared these images with the caption, “Kiara Advani (@kiaraaliaadvani) illustrates exquisite charm and glamour in our metallic saree. (sic).”

The saree that Kiara wore is by the designer Manish Malhotra and you will have to shell out ₹1,45,000 if you want to add it to your collection.

Kiara Advani's saree is worth ₹1,45,000. (manishmalhotra.in)

Kiara Advani looks breathtaking in ethnic attires. Check out some of the images that are testimony to our statement:

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in the film Indoo Ki Jawani. The 2020 release also featured Aditya Seal. She was even seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in the Hotstar film Laxmii. Kiara’s upcoming projects include Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

