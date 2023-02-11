Kiara Advani's simple no-makeup look for Delhi reception with Sidharth Malhotra shows she is coolest new bride. See pics

Less is always more - The idea seems to be the motto of new brides going into 2023, and it seems like Kiara Advani, who just got married to Sidharth Malhotra, is the star popularising the same. The star chose an au-naturel makeup look while tying the knot with Sidharth in a dreamy wedding, which took place in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. And for their Delhi reception, the new bride chose the same aesthetic by opting for a no-makeup look and flaunting her bridal glow. Keep scrolling to see our download on her outfit. (Also Read | Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding: 5 wedding-ready looks of Kiara that proved she will be most gorgeous bride)

Kiara Advani's simple no-makeup look at Delhi reception with Sidharth Malhotra

On Friday night, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted an intimate reception party in Delhi attended by close friends and family members. Pictures from the occasion made it to social media and showed the newlywed couple posing with the guests who attended the bash. While Sidharth wore a simple red sweater and denim jeans, Kiara complemented him in a white anarkali suit set and pink embroidered shawl. Her minimal look proved 'less is more' aesthetic is totally the biggest bridal trend in 2023. Check out the pictures from the celebrations below.

Regarding Kiara's outfit, she chose a silk ivory anarkali suit set featuring a kurti with a wide U neckline, intricate silver embellished patterns, fitted bust, fit-and-flared silhouette, slit quarter-length sleeves with embroidery, and structured stitching. She wore it with matching pants and a fuchsia pink shawl decorated in gold thread embroidered patterns, a broad border.

Kiara ditched all heavy jewellery with the anarkali suit set and styled the ensemble with centre-parted open silky long tresses, baby pink bangles, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, a hint of mascara on the lashes, and feathered brows. Lastly, Kiara's new-bride glow glammed up the reception look and rounded it all off.

Watch Kiara and Sidharth's wedding video:

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The couple's wedding was attended by their family members and close friends only. Celebrities such as Karan Johar, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Amritpal Singh Bindra, Tanya Ghavri, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka ambani, Anand Piramal, and Juhi Chawla were also a part of the wedding festivities.