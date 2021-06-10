Kiara Advani sets Internet ablaze with Maldives video in hot pink bikini

The indefinite months of lockdown, since the past year of Covid-19 pandemic, has only pushed away our desire to work on our summer bodies but Kiara Advani’s latest video in a hot pink bikini is giving fans and fashionistas second thoughts. After her magical mermaid moment in a neon bikini, Kiara recently dropped another throwback video from her beach vacation in the Maldives and her sizzling look in the hot pink bikini makes us want that summer body.

The Bollywood actor rang in the New Year 2021 in the island nation but back in Mumbai now, Kiara is often seen treating fans to unseen videos from her exotic holiday in January this year. Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a video recently which features her donning a hot pink bikini, accessorised with a pair of golden beaded hoop earrings and a pair of purple shades.

Lounging on a net above the ocean waters, Kiara is seen opening the selfie video with a view of the turquoise backdrop which is followed by a clip of hers walking on the white sand in a lush green canopy of closely growing trees and shrubs. The next clip in the selfie video has Kiara flaunting the line of brown cottages overlooking the azure blue sky and the sea and ends with Kiara playing with her hair.

Wearing a dab of coral matte pink lipstick, Kiara amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup that included mascara-clad eyelashes, a hint of rosy blush on her cheeks and filled-in eyebrows. She captioned the video, “Missing the sunshine & tan @anantarakihavah (sic).”

On World Environment Day 2021, Kiara had shared a throwback video of her underwater stint with the corals as she swam near the ocean bed in the breathtaking company of colourful fishes and tortoise. Donning a neon green bikini, Kiara had raised the bar of beach fashion a notch higher.

Kiara’s nostalgic vacation memories have given a window to the top swimwear trends of 2021 and we are excited enough to start curating our new swimwear wardrobe now. The must-have swimwear trends of 2021 include not just neon or versatile colours but also soft-to-touch comforting fabrics and modern cuts.

