Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are a super fashionable couple. They keep setting the bar high for fashion and couple goals for us on a regular basis. Be it decking up in stunning ethnics for Diwali celebrations or giving us glimpses of their personal diaries, Kiara and Sidharth can make fashion lovers scurry to take notes with snippets from their fashion diaries. The actor couple are known for their stunning airport looks. The actors, individually or together, are often spotted flying out of the city or back to the city in style. In comfortable casual airport fashion, Kiara and Sidharth set fresh goals for us yet again.

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra slay airport fashion in comfy casuals(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Kiara and Sidharth gave us major midweek airport fashion goals as they flew back to the city after their Diwali celebrations. Kiara and Sidharth opted for comfy casuals for their flight, and we are smitten. Kiara looked stunning in a nude tank top and blue baggy jeans. She added the necessary pop of colours to her look in a sleek orange jacket. Sidharth, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white T-shirt, a white bomber 'jacket and grey casual trousers. The actors walked out of the airport in style and posed for the cameras before getting inside their car. Take a look at their airport fashion here.

Kiara further accessorised her airport look in a white printed bag in one hand and a pair of white sneakers. She wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part and looked stunning in minimal makeup. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, kiara looked ravishing. Sidharth, on the other hand, accessorised his look in a sleek silver chain and white and red sneakers. Needless to say, we are taking notes on how to keep airport looks comfortable and stylish.

