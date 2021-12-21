Kiara Advani slays an alternative to a cocktail dress in 47k violet pantsuit

Always the one to give a steamy spin to pantsuits, Bollywood actor Kiara Advani once again set our screens on fire and her latest pictures in a violet pantsuit are to be blamed. Serving an alternative to a cocktail dress, Kiara looked like the ultimate queen of sultry pantsuit trend and her latest pictures in the sizzling workwear fashion are enough proof.

Taking to her social media handle, Kiara shared a slew of pictures from her new photoshoot that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward and making workwear look oh-so-hot. The pictures featured the diva donning an ultramarine violet gigot sleeved suit.

Made from crêpe envers satin fabric with full silky lining that is perfectly tailored, the pantsuit came with a single button fastening and full sleeves that were puffed at the shoulder. Kiara teamed it with a pair of matching trousers and completed her attire with a pair of Christian Louboutin heels.

Accessorising her look with finger rings from Kaj Fine Jewellery and Ayana Silver Jewellery. Leaving her silky tresses open down her back in mid-parted hairstyle, Kiara looked ready to take on the world.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, she amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look that included rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Kiara left the fashion police swooning.

The ensemble is credited to fashion brand T Skaff that boasts of bold, luxe and modern womenswear and menswear. The violet pantsuit originally costs $620 or ₹46,958 on the designer website.

Kiara Advani's violet pantsuit from T Skaff (tskaff.com)

Kiara Advani was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Mohit Rai, Ruchi Krishna and Shubhi Kumar. Tuesdays call for a sultry check on boardroom uniforms and who better to take fashion cues from than our own Bollywood actors who all have been fans of fiery power dressing in pantsuits.

As lockdowns lift across the world after almost two years of Covid-19 pandemic, power suit fashion became a trend just in time for a return to corporate life. If you are looking for a fresh take to set hearts race with your bold, sexy and ever so stylish look in a pantsuit, let the BTown beauties sort your fashion woes.

