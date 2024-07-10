Kiara Advani's pastel pantsuit at Wimbledon stole our hearts. It costs...

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently made headlines as they attended the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in London. The couple, known for their exemplary fashion sense, set the fashion bar higher with their matching attire. Kiara looked stunning as ever in a suave pantsuit, while Sidharth complemented her in a blue shirt, white blazer and grey trousers. The couple looked stunning as ever as they posed together and attended the quarter finals. Kiara’s light blue pantsuit has our heart. Here are the details about her outfit. Kiara looked stunning as ever in a suave pantsuit, while Sidharth complemented her in a blue shirt, white blazer and grey trousers. (Getty Images)

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani brighten your Monday with their effortlessly stylish airport looks: Watch

Kiara looked gorgeous in the pastel blue pantsuit from the house of Nina Ricci featuring a blazer with black velvet borders at the lapel collars and pockets. The blazer featured a plunging neckline – the slim-fit jacket featured a front button closure. In rolled up sleeves, Kiara posed for the pictures. She further teamed it with a matching pair of formal flared trousers with a black velvet lining at the side. In an ochre bag in one hand, Kiara posed beside husband Sidharth Malhotra.

ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2024: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani catch quarter-final action. Watch

Kiara’s attire is from the house of fashion designer Nina Ricci. The tuxedo detail blazer is priced at €805 on the official website of Nina Ricci, while the matching flared trousers are priced at €413. The pantsuit amounts to ₹110011.74 in Indian currency. Take a look.

The tuxedo detail blazer is priced at €805 on the official website of Nina Ricci.(www.ninaricci.com)

The flared tuxedo pants are priced at €413 on the official website of Nina Ricci(www.ninaricci.com)

Kiara further accessorised her look in white pumps. In loose tresses with a wavy look and a middle part, the actor posed for the pictures sporting her brightest smile. In minimal makeup, Kiara gave us fresh fashion goals. Sidharth, on the other hand, looked stylish in a matching blue formal shirt and a white blazer. He teamed it with a pair of grey formal trousers and a green tie. In black formal shoes, Sidharth Malhotra posed with Kiara and gave us fresh couple fashion goals.