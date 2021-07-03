Kim Kardashian called out for wearing sheer lace ensemble during Vatican visit

Kim Kardashian recently took a trip to Rome but it seems the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star couldn't keep up and do as the Romans do. The 40-year-old SKIMS founder was touring the Vatican with a number of her close friends, team and supermodel friend Kate Moss, but her trip has been causing a stir for a few wrong reasons.

While according to Kim Kardashian she was keeping up with the dress code of the Vatican, her sheer white lace gown with cutouts across the torso has drawn flak from many on the Internet. The 40-year-old beauty mogul recently took a trip to the Vatican city and was snapped outside on Tuesday wearing a somewhat revealing dress. Kim posted pictures from her visit to her Instagram and shared, "We had the most incredible experience touring Vatican City @vaticanmuseums. It was amazing to be able to view all of the iconic art, architecture and ancient Roman sculptures in person, especially Michelangelo’s works. We even had an opportunity to view their private archive of robes worn by every pope in history, dating back to the 1500’s."

And as though expecting people to make a fuss about her outfit, Kim explained in the end of her caption, "Don’t worry, I adhered to the dress code and fully covered up while inside St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel’s". And in the pictures she posted, sure enough, she had covered up her revealing gown with a long leather jacket.

As per the Vatican museums' website, only "appropriately dressed visitors" are allowed to enter the church and the chapel, located in the Apostolic Palace, the official residence of the pope. The website clearly states, "Sleeveless and/or low-cut garments, shorts above the knee, miniskirts and hats are not permitted. The requirement of decorum extends also to any visible personal objects as well as similarly visible distinctive personal signs (such as, for example, tattoos) that may offend Catholic morality, the Catholic religion and common decency."

However, social media users were divided on whether they agreed or disagreed with Kim. One wrote, “Went to the Vatican in a see through dress?”

Another wrote, “I want to go to Vatican City so badly but to get a personal tour. SO lucky. (And haha! I was wondering how you got away with the dress code rules, but I guess everyone has to comply!) (sic).”

While one commenter stated that this was done to all visitors, irrespective of gender or status, “They were not trying to single you out. I’ve been to the Vatican, and men cannot wear shorts. Found that out the hard way. Have enjoyed virtually vacationing through your beautiful posts. Is it as beautiful as you remember–Rome?”

