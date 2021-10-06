Konkona Sensharma blends elegance and shine in a traditional ensemble

Konkona Sensharma’s fashion diaries are the epitome of elegance. The actor keeps sharing snippets from her well-dressed diaries on her Instagram feed and they never fail to amaze her fans and followers. When it comes to fashion for Konkona, she can blend any attire with her personalised charm of elegance.

On Wednesday, Konkona shared a fresh set of pictures and they are setting major goals for us on how to look so graceful like the actor. For the fashion photoshoot, Konkona wrapped herself in the six yards of grace and looked every bit stunning in the attire.

The actor played muse to the designer house Maku Textiles and chose a glossy soft blue saree from their wardrobe. Konkona dressed up in the saree and left the pallu open, making her look right out of a dream. She teamed it with a contrasting black blouse with mini colourful motifs printed on it. The blouse is designed by Yam India.

Take a look at Konkona’s pictures here:

Konkona accessorised her look for the photoshoot with a ring and classic silver jhumkas from the house of Flying Fish Accessories. Styled by the fashion stylist house Who Wore What When and assisted by Shubham Jawanjal, Konkona chose to leave her tresses open in soft waves.

She opted for minimal make in nude dash of eye shadow and a nude shade of lipstick, and let the saree do all the talking for her. “With a lot of help from my friends,” wrote Konkona in the caption, as a token of thanks for everyone who helped her look so elegant for the photoshoot.

In no time, Konkona’s post was flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Konkona’s colleague from the film industry Rasika Dugal wrote, “So sundar (beautiful).”

Konkona’s outfit is setting major fashion goals for us. BRB, off to drool at her.

