Loved Kriti Sanon's classy jumpsuit for attending the Miss India 2022 grand finale? It costs a whopping 1 lakh

Actor Kriti Sanon can easily be named one of the most stylish leading ladies of Bollywood. And if you didn't believe this before, the star's glamorous look for attending Miss India 2022 grand finale will back our claim. Kriti served one of her best sartorial looks at the star-studded event, where Sini Shetty from Karnataka became the reigning Miss India World 2022. She slipped into a classy black and white jumpsuit with cape sleeves. And if you loved the look like many of Kriti's followers, we have some good news for you. We found the price details of the ensemble. Keep scrolling to know more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Kriti dropped pictures of her magical black-and-white attire on Instagram. The star captioned her post, "Black and white make moments together. And classy attires too." Her ensemble is from the shelves of the British luxury womenswear brand Safiyaa and celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover conceptualised the look. Check out the photos below. (Also Read: Kriti Sanon serves one of her best looks in black and white jumpsuit for attending Miss India 2022, we love it: All pics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coming to the price details, Kriti's ensemble is available on the Safiyaa website if you wish to include it in your collection. It is called the Bellara Ivory Harness & Black Takayama jumpsuit and will cost you a whopping ₹1,10,790 (1,158 Pound sterling).

The jumpsuit Kriti Sanon wore for attending Miss India 2022 grand finale. (safiyaa.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Regarding the design details, according to the label's website, the ensemble features a jumpsuit and harness combination. It features a bustier design on the torso, a bodycon silhouette accentuating the star's svelte frame, flared pants with floor-grazing hem, an overlay on the off-shoulder square neckline, and full sleeves with long capes attached on the back.

Kriti styled the black and white jumpsuit with pointed silver stilettos, statement silver rings and embellished silver ear studs. A sleeked back top bun with a few strands sculpting one side of her face rounded up the hairstyle with the jumpsuit.

(Also Read: Kriti Sanon shares workouts she loves in new gym video, from Russian Twists to Straight Arm Pull-Overs: Watch here)

Lastly, Kriti picked sleek black eyeliner, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, dewy base, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, glossy nude pink lip shade, and on-fleek brows to give a finishing touch to her glam look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Sini Shetty from Karnataka won the Miss India World 2022 competition. The Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi crowned the 21-year-old in a grand ceremony.