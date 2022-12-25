Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and Rakul Preet Singh celebrate Jackky Bhagnani's birthday: See pics, videos

Actor and film producer Jackky Bhagnani is ringing in his 38th birthday today, December 25. Last night, Jackky and his girlfriend, Rakul Preet Singh, hosted a star-studded bash in Mumbai. Many big names attended the star-studded bash, including Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, Alaya F, Shahid Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, and more celebrities. They came dressed in their best looks, and paparazzi clicked them posing outside Jackky Bhagnani's residence in the bay. Keep scrolling to check out the pictures and videos from last night's affair shared on social media by paparazzo accounts. (Also Read | Anil Kapoor rings in 66th birthday; Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and other stars arrive in style: All pics, videos)

Stars celebrate Jackky Bhagnani's birthday party

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh pose for the paparazzi. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh hosted a party last night to ring in his birthday. While Jackky wore a black round-neck T-shirt, dark blue denim jeans and a white notch lapel blazer, Rakul made a stunning appearance in an off-the-shoulder pearl white mini dress featuring gathered details, an asymmetric hem and a plunging neck. A sleek watch, rings, pearl earrings, open locks, soft-glam makeup, and embellished kitten heels rounded it all off.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon attended Jackky Bhagnani's birthday party in a black faux leather dress featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side thigh-high slit, figure-hugging silhouette, and a knee-length hem. She teamed the ensemble with side-tousled open wavy locks, bronze gold heels, and minimal accessories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan at Jackky Bhagnani's birthday bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan kept his style simple for Jackky Bhagnani's birthday bash and wore a printed dark blue sweatshirt featuring full-length sleeves. He completed the look with light blue denim jeans, suede boots, a trimmed beard, and a back-swept hairdo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan Johar

Karan Johar embraced his signature oversized clothing style statement dressed in a red notch lapel blazer featuring printed black patches, full-length sleeves, and a double-breasted front. A round-neck top, baggy trousers, lace-up sneakers, quirky glasses, a sleek silver chain, and a back-swept hairdo rounded it all off.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan chose a printed denim jacket, black shirt and pants set for the party. His wife, Natasha Dalal complemented him in a blush pink mini dress featuring mutton-leg sleeves, front tie detail, a frilled skirt, and a V neckline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alaya F

Alaya F attends Jackky Bhagnani's birthday party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Freddy actor Alaya F looked gorgeous at Jackky Bhagnani's birthday bash in a one-shoulder mini dress, strappy high heels, bracelets, signature rings, and dangling earrings. A centre-parted open hairdo, pink lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, and blushed cheek rounded off the glam picks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor attends Jackky Bhagnani's birthday party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Shahid Kapoor made a dapper appearance in an embellished leather jacket, dark blue top and acid-washed light blue denim jeans. He chose a chain, chunky Chelsea boots, a rugged beard and a messy hairdo to style the outfit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}