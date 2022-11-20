Kriti Sanon's Bhediya promotions look in sultry gown and classic white saree is magical: Which outfit do you like most?

Actor Kriti Sanon and her co-star Varun Dhawan are promoting their upcoming film Bhediya in full swing. After watching the trailer of Bhediya on Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Kriti and Varun travelled to Hyderabad to promote the movie. Kriti and her stylist even dropped pictures of her glamorous and magical looks for both events on Instagram. While Kriti chose a copper-coloured thigh-high slit gown for the Bhediya event in Dubai, she draped herself in an embroidered classic white ruffled saree to visit Hyderabad. Find more details about the fits as you scroll ahead.

Kriti Sanon is magical in two stunning outfits for Bhediya promotions

On Saturday, Kriti Sanon's stylist, Sukriti Grover, dropped pictures of the actor dressed in two gorgeous outfits to promote Bhediya in Dubai and Hyderabad. Kriti wore a sultry copper gown and a sheer embroidered saree for the events. While the dress is from the shelves of the clothing label Alamour, the classic white six yards is by designer Zainab Salman's brand. The copper ensemble is perfect for attending wedding cocktail parties or engagements. Whereas, the saree can be an inspiration for your day-wedding wardrobe. Check out Kriti's pictures to take your dose of style inspiration. (Also Read | Kriti Sanon takes over Dubai during Bhediya promotions in red jumpsuit, all pics)

The copper-coloured gown features barely-there straps, a sweetheart neckline, a fitted bodice, draped detail, a risqué thigh-high slit, and a floor-grazing hem length. She wore the ensemble with strappy high heels, statement rings, gold hoop earrings and stacked bangles.

In the end, Kriti chose subtle smoky eye shadow, on-fleek eyebrows, glossy nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, and beaming highlighter to glam up the ensemble. Lastly, side-parted and lightly tousled open tresses finished off the look.

Coming to Kriti's traditional avatar, the Bhediya actor draped herself in a see-through chiffon saree embroidered with floral thread and applique work. The classic white six yards also features a ruffled design on the front pleats and the pallu. A strappy backless blouse with a cropped hem and deep neckline completed the outfit.

For the accessories, Kriti chose a pearl and gold strands choker necklace, pearl ear studs, gold-toned rings and matching heels. A centre-parted sleek bun, darkened brows, fuchsia pink lip shade, glowing face and blushed cheeks completed the glam.

Meanwhile, Bhediya releases on November 25.