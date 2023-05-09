Kriti Sanon looks unreal in gorgeous anarkali for the Adipurush trailer screening event with Prabhas. See all pics

Actor Kriti Sanon, with her co-star Prabhas, attended the trailer screening event of their upcoming film, Adipurush, in Hyderabad. Last night, Kriti and Prabhas, with the filmmakers, visited a theatre to watch the preview of Adipurush with fans. Kriti slipped into a gorgeous heavily-embroidered anarkali for the occasion. The star looked unreal in the traditional ensemble, perfect for the wedding or festive season as it ticks all sartorial boxes. Keep scrolling to see Kriti's ethnic look.

Kriti Sanon's traditional look for Adipurush trailer screening event

Kriti Sanon stuns in an anarkali for Adipurush trailer screening event. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last night, Kriti Sanon and Prabhas attended the fan preview of the trailer of their upcoming film, Adipurush, with the fans inside a theatre. Kriti chose a heavily-embroidered anarkali in pastel colours for the occasion. She shared pictures of her traditional look for the event on Instagram with the caption, "And it has begun...Big Day Tomorrow [heart and prayer emoji] The love from Hyderabad has filled my heart with positivity! [prayer emoji] #AdipurushTrailer releases tomorrow May 9 at 1:53 pm! [heart, prayer and evil-eye emoji] #JaiSiyaRam #Adipurush." See the post below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kriti chose a Rimple & Harpreet Narula anarkali, styled by Sukriti Grover, to attend the event. The suit set features a floor-length anarkali kurta and a net dupatta in pastel shades like aqua blue, pink, peacock blue, green, red and lavender hues.

While the kurta features a round neckline, floral-embroidered cropped jacket, full-length sleeves, cinched waist, and a layered flowy ghera skirt, the dupatta comes gota patti work and sequin embellishments. The intricate floral embroidery elevated the overall look of the ensemble.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kriti accessorised the suit set with a Kundan and gold choker necklace, matching earrings, and sandals. She opted for winged eyeliner, subtle smoky eye shadow, feathered brows, glossy pink lip shade, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. Lastly, a centre-parted messy low bun gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush will release in June. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan.