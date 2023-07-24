Kriti Sanon pairs cropped shirt and pants with tie and trench coat, makes case for monochromatic workwear. All pics

Kriti Sanon's recent sartorial choices have been the talk of the town because of their equally stylish and steal-worthy aesthetics. Lately, the star populated her wardrobe with evergreen sarees and regal red-carpet-ready traditional looks. However, Kriti embraced the basics with her latest photoshoot as she slipped into an impeccably crafted and tailored suit set, making a case for monochromatic workwear.

Kriti Sanon's latest photoshoot

Kriti Sanon pairs cropped shirt and pants with tie and trench coat in new photoshoot. (Instagram)

Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover took to Instagram to share pictures of Kriti Sanon from the photoshoot. It shows Kriti dressed in a boss babe chocolate brown-coloured ensemble from the shelves of the clothing label Helen Anthony. It features a cropped shirt, matching pants, and a trench coat styled with a stylish necktie. You can take style cues from Kriti and add this look to your workwear wardrobe. It is perfect for office meetings as well as dinner outings with your girlfriends.

Kriti Sanon's boss babe outfit decoded

Kriti Sanon wore a cropped shirt featuring a midriff-baring length, an inverted infinity-style scalloped hem, full-length sleeves with wide open cuffs, a fitted bust, and a tailored silhouette. She teamed it with matching pants featuring a high-rise waistline, ornate gold buttons on the front, flared hem, a pleated design, and an elasticated waist.

Kriti layered the ensemble with a matching trench coat featuring padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, front patch pockets, notch lapel collars, a floor-length silhouette, and an oversized fitting. Lastly, Kriti accessorised the outfit with matching high heels, statement gold rings, and a necktie.

Meanwhile, for the glam picks, Kriti chose subtle smoky eye shadow, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, glossy nude lip shade, rouged cheeks, beaming highlighter, and light contouring. A side-parted open wavy hairdo gave the finishing touch.