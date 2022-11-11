Kriti Sanon promotes Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, her sequin saree and bralette blouse win the night: All pics and videos

Actors Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan are currently busy with the promotions of their upcoming film Bhediya. Amid the packed schedules, both the stars are leaving no stone unturned to serve their best glamorous avatars while attending events in the bay. The two actors proved our statement true during a promotional event today. While Kriti channelled her inner diva in a tangerine sequin saree and bralette blouse, Varun donned a funky denim-on-denim outfit. Kriti's ensemble definitely won the night. Keep scrolling to see what she wore.

Kriti Sanon wins the night in a sequin saree and bralette blouse

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan promoted their film Bhediya in Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked Varun and Kriti at the promotional event and shared the snippets on social media. Varun chose a funky look for the occasion - a white tank top teamed with a denim jacket and printed denim jeans. A sleek silver chain, a beaded bracelet, a rugged beard, a backswept hairdo and chunky black boots completed his look. Whereas, Kriti looked stunning in a sequin saree and a matching bralette blouse styled with minimal accessories. Check out their fits for the Bhediya promotion below. (Also Read | Kriti Sanon in sheer saree makes a case for pairing six yards with modern blouse)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kriti Sanon promoted Bhediya with Varun Dhawan in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover shared Kriti Sanon's pictures on Instagram. The star chose a tangerine-coloured six yards decked with shimmering sequins. She draped it in the traditional style, letting the pallu fall from the shoulder in a floor-grazing train.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A silk-satin tangerine-coloured bralette featuring a plunging neckline, cropped hem and strappy sleeves completed the outfit.

Kriti accessorised her heavily-embellished ensemble with statement rings, ball-shaped gold ear studs, tiny ear hoops, and matching high heels. Lastly, she chose on-fleek brows, a centre-parted messy bun, mauve lip shade, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter and sharp contouring for the glam picks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, apart from Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan, Bhediya also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak. It is set to release in theatres on November 25.