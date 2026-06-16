Kriti Sanon reveals how her bold makeover in Cocktail 2 came to life, calls it a ‘never-seen-before version’ of herself

Kriti Sanon has shared an emotional note reflecting on the creative team behind her striking on-screen transformation as Ally in Cocktail 2, crediting the stylists, makeup artists, and director for shaping the character’s bold new identity.

Kriti Sanon celebrates teamwork behind Ally's stunning transformation in Cocktail 2.(Instagram/@kritisanon)

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In her June 16 Instagram post, the actor highlighted how Ally’s fashion wasn’t just about styling, but about storytelling. She gave special credit to fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, calling her the “woman behind these stunning looks” and praising how Ally’s wardrobe was designed as an extension of her personality rather than just assembled outfits. (Also read: Ameesha Patel stuns at 51 in a glamorous champagne-gold lehenga worth ₹3.2 lakh at Gadar's 25-year celebration. Watch )

Kriti Sanon reflects on her transformation as Ally in Cocktail 2

“Ally taught me that hot and beautiful aren’t an either/or. They are a collab,” Kriti shared, adding that the character is “liberated, free-spirited, no judgement, unhinged and beautifully chaotic,” which is reflected strongly in her fashion choices.

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{{^usCountry}} She also appreciated associate costume stylist Sukriti Grover for her hard work in building Ally’s visual journey, along with her hair and makeup team Aasifa Ahmed and Adrian Jacobs, who helped create the character’s now-iconic beachy, sun-kissed look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also appreciated associate costume stylist Sukriti Grover for her hard work in building Ally’s visual journey, along with her hair and makeup team Aasifa Ahmed and Adrian Jacobs, who helped create the character’s now-iconic beachy, sun-kissed look. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kriti further thanked the film’s director Homi Adajania, calling him the “mastermind” who made Ally “so cool and effortless,” and noted how the character drew inspiration from his personality. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kriti further thanked the film’s director Homi Adajania, calling him the “mastermind” who made Ally “so cool and effortless,” and noted how the character drew inspiration from his personality. {{/usCountry}}

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Cinematographer Santosh Sivan was also praised for capturing Ally’s look beautifully, with Kriti saying every frame felt “so real yet so stunning.” Concluding her note, Kriti said she felt “sexy, beautiful, grateful and so Ally,” expressing how deeply connected she felt to the character and the entire creative process behind it.

About Kriti’s Cocktail 2 fashion diaries

Kriti’s Cocktail 2 fashion diaries are all about channelling a sun-soaked, free-spirited goddess energy. From the playful “sunshine sarong” moment, featuring oversized canary-yellow layers styled over a striped bikini and crochet mini-skirt, to the coastal-luxe sophistication of an asymmetrical white lace cover-up paired with a floral bikini and vibrant headscarf, each look reflects a distinct mood of contemporary resort glamour.

Her “sun-drenched vineyard” aesthetic brings a sultrier edge, with Kriti dazzling in a deep maroon halter bikini enhanced by delicate gold body jewellery and fluid, artistic draping. In another look, she embraces opulence in a richly embroidered gold blouse paired with a vibrant multicoloured lehenga.

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She further experiments with bold silhouettes in a striking cut-out monokini, before closing on a “Sicilian Street Nomad” note, earthy tones, layered textures, and statement accessories coming together for an edgy finish. Collectively, these looks craft a cohesive style narrative that moves between bold prints, sensual resort dressing, and soft-glam elegance, firmly establishing her as a standout fashion icon of the season.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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