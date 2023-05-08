Kriti Sanon, Sushmita Sen, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Bajwa and more stars stun at HT India's Most Stylish 2023: Who wore what

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend Volkswagen presents Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish 2023 Awards, co-powered by Ambience Group. The event saw your favourite celebrities walk the red carpet in gorgeous outfits. The guest list included names like Kriti Sanon, Sushmita Sen, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sonam Bajwa, Ananya Panday, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, Akshay Kumar, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Babil Kham, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Daisy Shah, Kapil Sharma, and others. Below we have shortlisted some of our favourite looks of the night. Check out who wore what.

Who wore what to Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish 2023

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon, Sushmita Sen, Janhvi Kapoor and Sonam Bajwa stun at HT India's Most Stylish 2023.

Kriti Sanon was one of the best-dressed celebrities of the night, as she arrived in a black semi-sheer gown. The ensemble featured a high neckline, full-length sleeves, gathered silhouette, a figure-skimming fitting accentuating her svelte frame, see-through details on the sleeves, neckline, waist and legs, and a floor-grazing hem length. She wore the stellar dress with a chunky structured bracelet, black pointed pumps, side-parted open locks, minimal makeup, bold smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, and glowing rouged skin.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen arrived at Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish 2023 awards in a midnight blue velvet powersuit. The star went shirtless with her boss-babe avatar in the suit set featuring a notch-lapel blazer and flared pants. She styled the ensemble with a sleek body chain, strappy pumps, statement rings, lightly-tousled back-sept open locks, and striking makeup.

Sonam Bajwa

Sonam Bajwa secured the top spot in our best-dressed celebrities list from last night, dressed in a Syndical Chamber 3D-printed went dress that hugged her frame seamlessly. The ensemble features cut-outs on the neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette, a long train, and tassel ties on the back. She styled the gorgeous turquoise outfit with curled open locks, high heel nude pumps, minimal jewellery, glowing skin, rosy lips, rouged cheeks, and subtle eye makeup.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn at the HT India's Most Stylish Awards in a strapless black gown featuring a corseted bust, gathered design on the torso, a figure-hugging fitting, a long train, and metallic detailing all over. She styled it with silver bracelets, rings, matching block heels, a centre-parted sleek ponytail, pink lips, and dewy minimal makeup.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh made heads turn at HT India's Most Stylish Awards in coordinated black separates featuring a cropped blouse and a figure-hugging skirt adorned in shimmering silver diamantes and an asymmetric hem. She styled the ensemble with block heels, a sleek braided hairdo, and minimal makeup.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday chose the trending hot pink look for HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2023. She wore an asymmetrical blazer dress featuring a V neckline, padded shoulders, pulled-up long sleeves, a gathered design on the front, and a mini silhouette. Hot pink sheer stockings, matching high heels, a golden-coloured luxurious bag, shimmering hoops, a gold chain-link bracelet, rings, a side-parted sleek bun, and minimal makeup added a layer of oomph to the outfit.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty arrived at HT India's Most Stylish 2023 Awards dressed in a monochrome ensemble. She wore a black and white striped crop blouse and a figure-hugging skirt with a long train. An open hairdo, gold statement neckpiece, matching bracelets, high heels, plum lip shade, sleek eyeliner, and glowing skin gave the finishing touch.

