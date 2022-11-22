Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal attend Bhediya screening, rock casual-chic looks: See pics, videos

Actor Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan, with his wife, Natasha Dalal, stepped out in Mumbai last night. They attended the special screening of the upcoming horror-comedy film Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The paparazzi clicked the stars arriving at the cinemas, and soon, the pictures and videos from the event started circulating on social media. Bhediya will release in theatres on November 25. Apart from Kriti and Varun, it also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak.

Kriti Sanon and Natasha Dalal rock casual-chic ensembles

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, the paparazzi clicked Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan with his wife, Natasha Dalal, attending the special screening of their film Bhediya. The snippets from the event showed Varun in a casual look - he wore a grey printed T-shirt featuring a round neckline and a body-hugging fit with grey-coloured baggy shorts, lace-up sneakers and a baseball cap. His wife, Natasha, and co-star Kriti Sanon wore casual-chic ensembles for the occasion and won the night. While Kriti chose an all-black fit, Natasha kept it simple in a bralette, jeans and a long cape. Check out the pictures and videos below. (Also Read | Kriti Sanon is glam girl in stylish outfit with Varun Dhawan to promote Bhediya)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Regarding Kriti Sanon's look, the all-black outfit features a pullover and denim jeans. While the ribbed top features a lace-embroidered neckline, drop shoulder, pulled-back full-length sleeves, cropped hem and a baggy fitting, the black denim jeans come with ribbed detail on the knees, flared silhouette and high-rise waist.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kriti Sanon attends Bhediya screening in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kriti completed the outfit with a matching black shoulder bag, white lace-up sneakers, and a black leather belt. Lastly, she chose centre-parted open tresses, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin for the glam picks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Varun's wife Natasha, on the other hand, chose a white bralette and light blue denim pants. The top features a plunging neckline and midriff-baring cropped hem, and the denim jeans come with a high-rise waist and flared hem. Lastly, a long jacket featuring full-length sleeves, an open front and a loose silhouette completed the outfit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal attend Bhediya screening. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Natasha rounded it all off with hoop earrings, a matching shoulder bag and embellished strappy high heels. For the glam picks, she chose centre-parted open tresses, kohl-lined eyes, pink lip shade and mascara on the lashes.