Kriti Sanon's elegant yellow kurta look for Siddhivinayak Temple visit wins hearts. All pics, videos inside

Kriti Sanon is currently on cloud nine as she receives a national award for her incredible performance in 'Mimi'. To celebrate her win, the actress visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple with her sister Nupur. Kriti is not only known for her incredible acting skills but also for her fashionable looks. Whether it's a chic pantsuit or a traditional suit, Kriti can slay any look to perfection. Every time she's captured by the paparazzi in the city, she manages to captivate attention with her stylish appearance. Saturday was no different, as Kriti exuded elegant vibes in an easy, breezy yellow kurta look, perfect for the monsoons. Continue reading to take some style inspiration. (Also read: Kriti Sanon in a crop top and denim shorts steps out in Mumbai, this is how you should be dressing for casual outings ) Kriti Sanon visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple with her sister Nupur Sanon donning ethnic ensembles after winning a national award.(Instagram)

Kriti Sanon's effortlessly stylish look in yellow suit

On Saturday, Kriti along with her family was papped outside the Siddhivinayak temple and her pictures and videos instantly went viral on social media with several likes and comments from her adoring followers who can't stop praising and admiring the actress. In the post, Kriti is seen handing out sweets and clicking photos with her fans outside the temple. Let's have a look at her video.

Decoding Kriti Sanon's ethnic look

For her simple yet elegant look, Kriti opted for a yellow straight-fit kurta featuring intricate white embroidery on the borders. She teamed it with a matching yellow palazzo pant and a net organza dupatta adorned with intricate embroidery all over. She completed the look with a pair of jutti flats. She kept her make-up minimal, wearing mascara on her lashes, rosy cheeks and a touch of berry lipstick. With her straight, silky hair left open at the side partitions, Kriti looked effortlessly stylish.

On the other hand, her equally stunning younger sister Nupur Sanon wore a blue sharara suit with bright yellow flowers all over. She finished off her look with a yellow dupatta, no make-up look and her messy locks left open at the middle partition. Together, the Sanon sisters are serving up some major ethnic fashion inspirations for the monsoons and the upcoming festive season.