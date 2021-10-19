Kriti Sanon's 1 lakh ivory sharara will ramp up your Karva Chauth wardrobe: Yay or Nay?

Hum Do Hamare Do star Kriti Sanon has been keeping busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, also starring Rajkummar Rao. During the promotions, the actor delighted fashion enthusiasts with her ethnic attire. However, it is an ivory look that is garnering a lot of love and will definitely ramp up your Karva Chauth 2021 wardrobe. Moreover, it comes at a whopping cost.

Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover took to Instagram to share several pictures of Kriti wearing an ivory sharara set with gold embroidery. The ensemble is from the shelves of designer label Sukriti And Aakriti and will cost you a whopping ₹1 lakh.

Kriti teamed the ensemble with earrings from Curio Cottage Jewellery, bangles from Aquamarine Jewellery, rings from Minerali Store, and juttis from Needle Dust. Aasif Ahmed and Adrian Jacobs did her hair and make-up. Take a look at Kriti's photos here:

The sharara set comes with a body-hugging ivory kurta in chiffon, featuring gathered patterns, spaghetti straps adorned with gold tassels, and a sweetheart neckline. Kriti paired it with a Chanderi silk skirt decorated with gota work, neo phulkari embroidery in sequins and mirror work, and side tassels.

A zari dupatta adorned with gota work, sequin embroidery and gold phulkari work completed the ensemble. Kriti chose pearl and gold drop earrings, matching gold and ivory stone bangles, and rings to accessorise her look.

A middle-parted messy ponytail, nude lip shade, OTT pink eye shadow, winged eyeliner, on-fleek brows, and sharp contour rounded off her glam.

If you wish to include Kriti's ensemble in your collection, we have some news for you. The sharara set is available on Sukriti And Aakriti's website and will cost you ₹1,25,440.

Kriti Sanon's sharara set. (sukritiandaakriti.com)

Hum Do Hamare Do will release on Disney+ Hotstar on October 29. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aparshakti Khurana, and Manu Rishi Chadha.

