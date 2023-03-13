Lady Gaga at Oscars 2023: From butt-baring see-through corset gown at red carpet to no-makeup look at 95th Academy Award

Known for making a showstopping fashion statement on the Academy Awards red carpet every year, musician and actor Lady Gaga arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California for Oscars 2023 in a striking Versace gown that came with a sheer corset bodice along with a dropped waistline that dipped below her backside and set the fashion enthusiasts and shutterbugs on frenzy. If this was not enough to grab all the spotlight, the diva held our undivided attention as she went back to the basics in a no-makeup and T-shirt and jeans look for a performance of "Hold My Hand" at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

The pictures and videos from the event have set the Internet on fire ever since and needless to say, we are smitten. The pictures and videos from the red carpet feature Lady Gaga donning a stunning Versace gown that came with a pair of long sheer sleeves, a see-through corset bodice, a long skirt that grazed the floor and a crystal-embellished belt across her hips.

While the mesh top showed many of her tattoos, the skirt had a dropped waistline and dipped daringly below her backside. The ensemble was originally modeled by supermodel Gigi Hadid during Versace's recent Fall/Winter 2023 runway show in Los Angeles.

Accessorising her look with Tiffany & Co jewellery that included a platinum-and-diamond necklace from the 1950s, the artist amplified the glam quotient with a dab of glossy red lipstick and smokey eye makeup. She styled her hair in a slicked-back updo.

This was in striking contrast to her natural laid-back appearance on stage where she mesmerised the audience with her powerfully raw performance of Hold My Hand, the Top Gun: Maverick track that was nominated for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song). Donning a black T-shirt over a pair of ripped jeans, Lady Gaga completed her look with a pair of sneakers and opted to go sans makeup while pulling back her tresses into a French braid.

She was initially not scheduled to perform "Hold My Hand" during Sunday's ceremony due to a conflict of her involvement in the Joker sequel, Folie à Deux, yet a last minute confirmation was made hours ahead of the Oscars 2023 ceremony. Though she didn't win the trophy this year, her fourth time being recognised by the Academy was a treat for fashion sore eyes.