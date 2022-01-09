Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lara Dutta elevates glam look in 39k silk velvet jacket with floral prints

Lara Dutta makes winter look brighter as she steps out for the promotions of her next comedy series, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, and her sensational style in a ₹39k silk velvet jacket with floral prints hits a home run for fashion fanatics | Check viral pictures inside
Lara Dutta elevates glam look in 39k silk velvet jacket with floral prints  (Instagram/larabhupathi)
Updated on Jan 09, 2022 01:17 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

There’s no excuse not to look smashing for every moment of casual outing and Bollywood actor Lara Dutta left us heart-eyed as she took our love for wearing luxe fabrics in rich jewel tones on another tangent with her elevated glam look in a blue silk velvet jacket with floral prints. Making winter look brighter, Lara stepped out for the promotions of her next comedy series, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, and her sensational style in the blue silk velvet jacket with floral prints hit a home run for fashion fanatics.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a slew of pictures from her sultry photoshoot where she set the Internet on fire as she put her sartorial foot forward. The pictures featured Lara donning a smocked pink top that came with a deep neckline to add to the oomph factor.

It was layered with a knee-length jacket that came with full sleeves and was made of silk velvet fabric. The blue silk velvet base jacket sported pink, red, orange and green floral prints all over.

Nailing a comfortable fit, the jacket was highlighted by the vibrancy of oil painted florals and accentuated by the gorgeous blue which truly comes out on silk velvet. Paying attention to details, the buttons were handmade with polka dotted fabric.

Sporting a notch collar, the jacket had a buttoned down detail with polka dot printed lining. Pulling back her silky tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle, Lara accessorised her look with a pair of golden V-initial carrying earrings from Valentino and finger rings from Bvlgari and Hermès.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Lara amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Lara established that nothing comes close to the transformative effects of a good velvet ensemble.

The jacket is credited to contemporary clothing label, Yavi, that boasts of a deep love for textiles, art and surface design to create conscious, unique and sophisticated end product for everyday understated luxury. The blue silk velvet jacket originally costs 39,000 on the designer website.

 

Lara Dutta's blue silk velvet jacket from Yavi   (yavi-eshop.com)

 

Lara Dutta was styled by celebrity stylist and fashion consultant Eshaa Amiin.

 

