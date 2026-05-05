Lauren Sanchez Bezos lost 2 pounds before Met Gala 2026 with her ‘most unique prep ever’ for fitted Schiaparelli gown

Lauren Sánchez Bezos, wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, took an unconventional route while preparing for the Met Gala 2026 , swapping traditional celebrity wellness routines for an intense firefighter training session with the New York Fire Department.

Lauren Sánchez Bezos stuns in Schiaparelli gown at Met Gala, inspired by Madame X. (Instagram/@laurensanchezbezos)

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In a May 4 interview with Vogue, the former journalist revealed that she underwent real emergency-response drills ahead of fashion’s biggest night. The training reportedly involved wearing heavy firefighter gear and crawling through smoke-filled obstacle courses designed to simulate life-saving rescue situations. (Also read: Manish Malhotra’s Met Gala 2026 look is a heartfelt tribute to his ‘work family’ with cape featuring karigars’ names )

How Lauren Sánchez Bezos lost 2 lbs before Met Gala

Calling it “probably the most unique Met prep ever,” Sánchez Bezos admitted the experience was physically demanding but equally thrilling. She added. “It was bananas, but I loved it. I probably lost about 2 lbs. doing it.”

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{{^usCountry}} Alongside the rigorous training, she also followed some classic pre–Met Gala rituals over the weekend, including a facial, final couture fittings with Daniel Roseberry, and hosting a glamorous pre-Met celebration attended by several high-profile guests. For the gathering, she opted for a striking fitted red ensemble, before switching gears entirely for the main event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alongside the rigorous training, she also followed some classic pre–Met Gala rituals over the weekend, including a facial, final couture fittings with Daniel Roseberry, and hosting a glamorous pre-Met celebration attended by several high-profile guests. For the gathering, she opted for a striking fitted red ensemble, before switching gears entirely for the main event. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What she wore on red carpet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What she wore on red carpet {{/usCountry}}

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For the Met Gala itself, she stepped onto the carpet in a navy blue couture gown by Schiaparelli. The dramatic design featured jewel-like embellishments draped from the shoulders, creating a sculptural silhouette that aligned perfectly with the event’s “Costume Art” theme.

The look also carried strong artistic references, drawing inspiration from Madame X, the iconic portrait by John Singer Sargent housed in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s collection. The gown came together after collaborative discussions in Paris between Sánchez Bezos, stylist Law Roach, and Roseberry, blending her personal aesthetic with Schiaparelli’s signature couture language.

To personalise the design further, Sánchez Bezos reportedly requested a sharply defined waistline, adding her own touch to the final silhouette. The finished ensemble balanced old-world glamour with sculptural couture, turning her Met Gala appearance into one of the evening’s standout fashion moments.

About Lauren Sánchez Bezos

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Lauren Sánchez Bezos is an American journalist, media personality, licensed pilot, and entrepreneur. She is the founder of Black Ops Aviation, an aerial film and production company specialising in helicopter cinematography. She married Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, in Venice on June 27, 2025, with the couple exchanging vows at the Basilica of San Giorgio Maggiore on the island of the same name.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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