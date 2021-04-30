Lisa Haydon Lalvani shows off maternity wardrobe while flaunting her baby bump

Of Bollywood's many stunning mothers which include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Gabriella Demetriades and more recently Dia Mirza. However, if there is one stunner who has managed to wow us with not only taking care of her physique despite her back to back pregnancies as well as her stunning pregnancy fashion, it is Lisa Haydon Lalvani. Lisa is currently gearing to welcome her third baby with husband Dinesh 'Dino' Lalvani, and the stunning 34-year-old model took to her Instagram feed to share with her followers how it had taken her over three pregnancies to understand how to dress her bump.

Showing off her bump dressed in stunning day to day wear ensembles, the Aisha actor wrote in the caption, "It’s taken three pregnancies to figure out how to dress my bump. And I still find it quite a struggle sometimes. Some might say I don’t wear much when I’m pregnant and that is also true. I have subscribed to “if nothing fits don’t wear it”, in the past. However, after 4 consecutive years of shape shifting and, this most likely to be my last pregnancy, I thought to talk about what’s worked for me. This is a dress I wear for most of our evening going out type of occasions. It’s super stretchy and one of the few things I bought this pregnancy. I’ve mainly worn stuff that will work with and without a bump to ensure everything is usable long term."

Jokingly referring to her little son Leo clinging to her in some shots, She wrote, "Leo just won’t let me put him down these days and most every shoot done at home becomes a family affair... life doesn’t stop for the gram."

In another post Lisa can be seen wearing a tent dress which she dubbed her most 'go to comfy outfit'. She shared, "The tent dress .... I’ve been rocking a few versions of this silhouette lately. It’s my most go to comfy outfit. Fitting on the top and then soooo much space under that I can actually forget how much space I’ve been taking up lately."

What do you think of the model's stunning maternity wardrobe?

Of Bollywood's many stunning mothers which include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Gabriella Demetriades and more recently Dia Mirza. However, if there is one stunner who has managed to wow us with not only taking care of her physique despite her back to back pregnancies as well as her stunning pregnancy fashion, it is Lisa Haydon Lalvani. Lisa is currently gearing to welcome her third baby with husband Dinesh 'Dino' Lalvani, and the stunning 34-year-old model took to her Instagram feed to share with her followers how it had taken her over three pregnancies to understand how to dress her bump. Showing off her bump dressed in stunning day to day wear ensembles, the Aisha actor wrote in the caption, "It’s taken three pregnancies to figure out how to dress my bump. And I still find it quite a struggle sometimes. Some might say I don’t wear much when I’m pregnant and that is also true. I have subscribed to “if nothing fits don’t wear it”, in the past. However, after 4 consecutive years of shape shifting and, this most likely to be my last pregnancy, I thought to talk about what’s worked for me. This is a dress I wear for most of our evening going out type of occasions. It’s super stretchy and one of the few things I bought this pregnancy. I’ve mainly worn stuff that will work with and without a bump to ensure everything is usable long term." MORE FROM THIS SECTION PHOTOS: Lisa Haydon Lalvani shows off her maternity wardrobe Anushka Sharma rocks Zara’s mini dress, crop shirt in IPL pics with Virat Kohli Kamala Harris, Jill Biden dress for history and unity at Congress speech Like it or not, Crocs are cool again Jokingly referring to her little son Leo clinging to her in some shots, She wrote, "Leo just won’t let me put him down these days and most every shoot done at home becomes a family affair... life doesn’t stop for the gram." In another post Lisa can be seen wearing a tent dress which she dubbed her most 'go to comfy outfit'. She shared, "The tent dress .... I’ve been rocking a few versions of this silhouette lately. It’s my most go to comfy outfit. Fitting on the top and then soooo much space under that I can actually forget how much space I’ve been taking up lately." What do you think of the model's stunning maternity wardrobe?