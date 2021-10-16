‘Little Western and a little desi’ in Sunny Leone’s mix and match outfit

Sunny Leone never fails to make her way right into our heart, with one fashionable outfit at a time. The actor makes sure to set the standard of fashion higher every time she shares a picture of herself from one of her fashion photoshoots.

Sunny’s Instagram profile has otherwise a plethora of pictures from her personal diaries and goofy prank videos with husband Daniel Weber. Sunny Leone is an absolute fashionista. Be it stunning her fans in a traditional outfit or setting the mood with a lot of sass in a casual Western outfit, the actor can do both.

On Friday, Sunny Leone seemed to be basking in the festive mood of the last day of Navratri. The actress chose to go desi, but not without her personalised touch of poise and style. The actor posed for a fashion photoshoot and made her fans drool like anything.

A set of pictures from the photoshoot made their way right to her Instagram profile and since then, fashion police has been on alert. Sunny played muse to fashion designer house I am Animal and costume designer Hitesh Kapopara and dressed up in a stunning ensemble.

Sunny, with her usual grace, blurred the lines between casual and ethnic and blended the best of both worlds into a sassy outfit. Sunny opted for a grey casual tee shirt from the house of I am Animal and a red and blue ethnic skirt from Hitesh Kapopara’s wardrobe. Take a look at how the actor merged the styles:

In long tresses left open around her shoulders, Sunny posed for multiple pictures. She accessorised her look for the day with classic white sneakers. In one of the pictures, Sunny can be seen posing while looking directly at the camera, while in another picture, the actor can be seen looking away.

In minimal makeup – maroon eyeshadow, kohl eyes and red lipstick, Sunny posed for the pictures in an indoor setup. “When two styles mix! Own it and Rock it! Little western and a little Desi,” Sunny accompanied her pictures with these words.

