Sunny Leone proves mini skirt trend is sexy on date night with Daniel Weber

If you are a regular here, you would be well versed by now about Bollywood diva Sunny Leone's millennial fashion love for mini skirts and her latest set of pictures are enough to back our claim. Stepping out for a “good” date night with hubby Daniel Weber, Sunny was seen twinning in black hoodie and serving another mini skirt look as the whimsical and sexy trend makes a comeback to ooze hotness.

Taking to her social media handle, Sunny shared a slew of pictures featuring her in the steamy attire which makes us want to elevate our wardrobe already. The pictures feature the actor donning a black crop hoodie that came with a relaxed fit and reglan sleeves.

It sported a drawstring tie up at the waist and a chest embroidery. Sunny teamed it with a multi-colour art print skirt that added a pop of hues, was made of Ankara fabric and came with a side button.

Leaving her silky tresses open in side parted hairstyle, Sunny accessorised her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings. She completed her attire with a pair of black block heels and amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sultry poses for the camera and some with Daniel, Sunny captioned the pictures, “I’d say it was a good date night with @dirrty99 (sic).”

The crop hoodie is credited to unisex athleisure brand I Am Animal that boasts of 100% organic and consciously-crafted ensembles, created for a new age of pathbreakers. The black crop hoodie originally costs ₹1,999 on the designer website.

Sunny Leone's black crop hoodie from I Am Animal(iamanimal.com)

Mini skirts are having a moment this Fall 2021 and while they have been making an appearance this summer, Sunny's latest pictures arrive in a bolder fashion and shorter hemline. Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Sameer Katariya and serving millennial fashion inspiration, the actor looked bold and edgy as she tapped into the high-waist mini skirt trend this fall.

