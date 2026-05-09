Looking for stylish yet budget-friendly kurta pants? Here are 8 options you can buy during the Amazon summer sale

Amazon’s Great Summer Sale 2026 is packed with trendy kurta pant sets under ₹1000 that perfectly balance comfort, elegance, and affordability. From breathable cotton fabrics to minimal office-ready prints, this is the best time to upgrade your ethnic workwear wardrobe without overspending.

From cotton and rayon fabrics to cotton blend or silk silhouettes, in this Amazon sale, you can buy daily wear kurta pant sets at an affordable price.

Floral prints, pastel shades, and subtle embroidery are especially popular among working women. Some of the top affordable picks currently trending on Amazon include the elegant GoSriKi, Bibia, Libas, and many more. So, if you are planning to refresh your workwear collection this season, the Amazon Summer Sale 2026 is the perfect opportunity to grab stylish kurta pant sets at unbeatable prices before stocks run out.

8 kurta pant sets under ₹ 1000

1.

Libas Women's Silk Blend Printed Regular Fit Kurta Set (6313...

This Libas kurta set is one of the best office-ready ethnic outfits under ₹1000 because of its minimal prints, breathable fabric, and polished straight silhouette. The design looks sophisticated without feeling overdressed, making it perfect for meetings, presentations, and daily office wear. Its lightweight material keeps you comfortable during long summer workdays, while the coordinated trousers create a neat, put-together appearance. It also works beautifully for casual office outings or lunch meetings.

Styling Tip: Pair with nude flats, a structured tote bag, and small silver earrings for a clean corporate ethnic look.

2.

BIBA WOMEN SOLID NARROW SALWAR KURTA DUPATTA(SKD6928_NAVY_32...

{{^usCountry}} This A-line Biba kurta set creates a graceful and flattering silhouette while still feeling professional enough for office wear. The cotton fabric keeps the outfit breathable and lightweight during hot weather, while the A-line structure gives it a slightly elevated appearance. It is ideal for women who prefer comfortable ethnic outfits that allow easy movement throughout the workday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This A-line Biba kurta set creates a graceful and flattering silhouette while still feeling professional enough for office wear. The cotton fabric keeps the outfit breathable and lightweight during hot weather, while the A-line structure gives it a slightly elevated appearance. It is ideal for women who prefer comfortable ethnic outfits that allow easy movement throughout the workday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Styling Tip: Wear with low block heels and a sleek ponytail for a refined office outfit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Styling Tip: Wear with low block heels and a sleek ponytail for a refined office outfit. {{/usCountry}}

3.

FABNEX Roman Silk Reguler Women Kurta Set (K-112-Brown-L_Bro...

This FABNEX kurta set is ideal for women who prefer clean and polished office wear without heavy embellishments. The straight-cut silhouette gives a professional appearance while the soft fabric keeps you comfortable throughout long work hours. Its subtle prints and muted tones pair beautifully with flats, watches, and tote bags. The fit is easy to carry during summer, making it suitable for daily commuting and meetings.

Styling Tip: Pair with nude block heels, a sleek ponytail, and silver studs for a smart corporate ethnic look.

4.

Yashika Women's Solid Black Kurti Pant Set

A solid black kurta set is a timeless wardrobe essential, and this Yashika set works beautifully for office environments. The knee-length kurta paired with straight pants creates a sleek and professional silhouette. The cotton-blend fabric offers comfort while maintaining structure throughout the day. It is easy to style repeatedly with different dupattas, jackets, or jewellery pieces. If you want a dependable ethnic office outfit that looks premium without stretching your budget, this set is an excellent choice.

Styling Tip: Wear with oxidised earrings and a silver watch for a classy monochrome ethnic vibe.

5.

PATLANI Women's Digital Printed Cotton Kurta with Pant.

PATLANI’s printed cotton kurta set combines comfort with subtle contemporary styling. The digital prints give the outfit a modern touch while maintaining a formal aesthetic suitable for workplaces. The breathable cotton fabric is especially comfortable during summer and feels light. Its relaxed fit allows easy movement during busy office schedules, and the coordinated pants create a complete ready-to-wear outfit. This set is perfect for women who prefer fuss-free ethnic dressing that still feels stylish and refined.

Styling Tip: Pair with white sneakers and a minimalist tote bag for an Indo-western office look.

6.

GoSriKi Women's Rayon Blend Straight Printed Kurta with Pant...

This embroidered rayon kurta set from GoSriKi is a slightly dressier option for office wear. The embroidery around the neckline adds sophistication without looking overly festive, making it appropriate for important meetings or office celebrations. Rayon fabric drapes beautifully and provides a flattering fit on different body types. The straight-cut pants maintain a professional appearance, while the dupatta adds elegance when needed. It is especially useful for women who want versatile ethnic outfits that transition easily from work to evening plans.

Styling Tip: Style with pearl earrings and low wedges for elegant formal dressing.

7.

Amayra Women's Pure Cotton Printed Straight Kurta Set with P...

Amayra is known for comfortable, daily-wear ethnic outfits, and this printed straight kurta set is excellent for office use. The prints are subtle enough for professional settings while still adding freshness to your wardrobe. The straight silhouette gives a neat appearance and works well across different body types. Its lightweight fabric and easy maintenance make it a practical choice for women who wear ethnic outfits frequently to work. This set also layers beautifully with lightweight dupattas and office-friendly accessories.

Styling Tip: Pair with a structured handbag and delicate bracelet for a refined office outfit.

8.

Royal Export Women’s Kurta Set | Viscose Silk Floral Embroid...

This Royal Export kurta set gives a slightly premium appearance, thanks to its floral embroidery and viscose silk texture. It is ideal for office parties, festive Fridays, or professional events where you want a more polished ethnic look. The straight silhouette keeps the outfit formal while the embroidery adds tasteful detailing. The fabric feels smooth and elegant without compromising comfort. The included dupatta enhances versatility, allowing you to style it traditionally or skip it for a simpler office appearance.

Styling Tip: Wear with metallic flats and soft makeup for a graceful office-ready ensemble.

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FAQ for kurta pant set Are kurta pant sets under ₹ 1000 good quality? Yes, many Amazon Summer Sale options now offer surprisingly good fabric quality, stitching, and comfort under ₹1000, especially cotton blends and rayon sets.

Which fabric is best for office wear in summer? Cotton, rayon, and viscose blends are the best choices because they are breathable, lightweight, and comfortable during long work hours.

Can these kurta sets be worn without dupatta? Absolutely. Most office looks appear cleaner and more modern without a dupatta, especially in professional workplaces.

Are kurta pant sets suitable for daily office commuting? Yes. Lightweight cotton and rayon sets are especially comfortable for metro travel and long office schedules.

What footwear works best with office kurta sets? Kolhapuri flats, block heels, ballerinas, loafers, and white sneakers are versatile choices.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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