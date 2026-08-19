Looking for your signature lipstick shade? Here’s how to find a timeless colour you’ll keep coming back to

Choosing the right lipstick goes beyond following colour trends. The ideal shade is one that complements your complexion, works with your personal style and enhances the overall look you want to create. A signature lip shade should feel effortless and reflect your personality, becoming the finishing touch that brings an entire makeup look together. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Monika Khullar, DGM training and artistry at Anastasia Beverly Hills, shared tips on how to find your perfect lipstick shade.

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​Also read | How to choose a lipstick shade for your skin tone: Tips to make the right pick

Understand your undertone

Monika highlighted that one of the easiest ways to narrow down your perfect lipstick shade is by understanding your skin’s undertone. Warm undertones often pair beautifully with peachy nudes, warm browns and coral shades, while cool undertones tend to complement blue-based reds, rosy pinks, mauves and berry tones.

“Those with neutral undertones have the flexibility to experiment across both spectrums. However, undertone rules are only a starting point. The beauty of lipstick lies in experimentation,” added Monika.

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Warm undertones often pair beautifully with peachy nudes.

Find your everyday nude

{{^usCountry}} “Every makeup collection deserves a reliable nude lipstick. But “nude” does not mean one universal colour,” highlighted Monika. Your ideal nude should enhance your natural lip tone rather than completely erase it. Depending on your complexion, this could be a soft pink, muted mauve, caramel, beige or warm brown. Know when to go bold {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Every makeup collection deserves a reliable nude lipstick. But “nude” does not mean one universal colour,” highlighted Monika. Your ideal nude should enhance your natural lip tone rather than completely erase it. Depending on your complexion, this could be a soft pink, muted mauve, caramel, beige or warm brown. Know when to go bold {{/usCountry}}

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According to Monika, a signature lipstick does not necessarily have to be subtle. For some, it may be a classic red; for others, a deep berry, brick or brown. Bold shades can become a defining part of your beauty identity, particularly when paired with minimal eye makeup and naturally finished skin. The classic red lip remains timeless for a reason.

Whether you prefer a vibrant scarlet, sophisticated wine or deeper crimson, finding the right red can transform even the simplest makeup look. The key is choosing a shade and finish that fits your personal style.

Consider the finish

Colour is only half the equation. The finish can completely change how a lipstick looks and feels. Matte lipsticks offer a sophisticated, statement-making appearance, while satin finishes provide a softer look with a subtle sheen.

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Matte lipsticks offer a sophisticated, statement-making appearance, while satin finishes provide a softer look with a subtle sheen.

For those who want high-impact colour without a heavy feel, lightweight lip mousse and velvet formulas can offer an appealing balance between pigment and comfort.

Make it your own

Monika emphasised that the most important rule when choosing a signature lipstick is simple: there are no strict rules. Your perfect shade may change with the seasons, your mood or even your personal style. A soft nude may become your everyday essential, while a rich berry or classic red may be reserved for occasions when you want to make a statement.

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A great lipstick should work with you rather than dictate your look. It should complement your features, fit naturally into your routine, and make you feel comfortable enough to wear it with confidence.