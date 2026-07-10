Looking to refresh your accessory collection? These jewellery trends are worth keeping an eye on

As we head into the second half of 2026, there’s a clear shift in the way people are approaching jewellery. It's no longer just about following trends or investing in pieces for special occasions. Jewellery has become deeply personal, with people looking for designs that reflect who they are, tell their story, and fit effortlessly into the way they live every day. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Leshna Shah, founder of Irasva Fine Jewellery, shared jewellery trends that are set to take over the fashion industry.

These jewellery trends are worth keeping an eye on. (Unsplash)

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Sculptural pieces

“There's a growing appreciation for sculptural silhouettes and contemporary forms that feel artistic yet wearable,” highlighted Leshna. Curated ring stacks continue to evolve, with people mixing different shapes, textures and proportions to create combinations that feel uniquely their own. According to Leshna, bold cuffs are making a strong statement again, while mixed-metal styling has become far more intuitive. The old idea of choosing between gold or white metal is fading, and people are embracing combinations that feel modern, versatile and individual.

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Coloured gemstones are bringing a fresh sense of vibrancy and personality to fine jewellery.

Coloured gemstones

{{^usCountry}} Colour is another area that's really coming into its own. Leshna highlighted that while diamonds will always remain timeless, coloured gemstones are bringing a fresh sense of vibrancy and personality to fine jewellery. Whether it's rich emerald greens, vivid sapphires or softer pastel tones, people are using colour as another way to express themselves rather than simply following tradition. Multifunctional jewellery {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Colour is another area that's really coming into its own. Leshna highlighted that while diamonds will always remain timeless, coloured gemstones are bringing a fresh sense of vibrancy and personality to fine jewellery. Whether it's rich emerald greens, vivid sapphires or softer pastel tones, people are using colour as another way to express themselves rather than simply following tradition. Multifunctional jewellery {{/usCountry}}

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According to Leshna, today's customers value versatility just as much as beauty. Pieces that can transform effortlessly—a necklace that can also be worn as a bracelet, earrings with detachable elements, or designs that can be styled in multiple ways—offer both practicality and creativity. They allow people to build a jewellery wardrobe that adapts to different occasions without compromising on craftsmanship or elegance.

People want jewellery that transitions seamlessly from day to night, from work to celebration, and from one milestone to the next.

Minimal jewellery

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“I also think we're seeing a broader shift in what luxury means,” said Leshna. It's becoming less about excess and more about thoughtful design, exceptional craftsmanship and pieces that genuinely become part of your life. People want jewellery that transitions seamlessly from day to night, from work to celebration, and from one milestone to the next.

Leshna added that modern luxury has always been about creating jewellery that moves with you. The most meaningful pieces aren't the ones that sit in a locker waiting for an occasion—they're the ones you reach for every morning because they feel like an extension of yourself. “When jewellery becomes part of your everyday moments and carries memories along the way, that's when it truly becomes timeless,” Leshna told HT Lifestyle.