Love kurtis? These 5 styles deserve a spot in your wardrobe

Shirts for the days when you want a polished formal look, dresses for the days when you're feeling cute, and kurtis for the days when you want something ethnic yet comfortable. Personally, I find kurtis more comfortable than shirts or dresses, thanks to their versatility and ease of styling. Not only are they available in countless designs, but they also come in a variety of styles that deserve a place in your wardrobe.

5 Kurti styles every woman should own (Pinterest )

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

Here are five kurti styles every woman should consider adding to her wardrobe.

1. Straight-Cut Kurti

A straight-cut kurti is a classic wardrobe essential that never goes out of style. Known for its clean silhouette and understated elegance, this style works well for both casual and formal settings. It can be paired with pants, straight trousers, palazzos, or leggings, making it one of the most versatile options to own. You may look out for sleeveless kurtis to sleeved kurtis for women in this pattern.

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2. A-Line Kurti

An A-line kurti features a fitted bodice that gradually flares out towards the hem, creating a flattering silhouette. This style is suitable for most body types and offers a balance of comfort and sophistication.

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3. Anarkali Kurti

If there's one kurti style that instantly adds elegance to any look, it's the Anarkali. It has a fitted upper portion and flowing flare, making this style perfect for festive occasions, family functions, and celebrations.

Anarkali kurtis are available in both minimal and heavily embellished designs, allowing you to choose a style that suits the occasion.

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4. Printed Cotton Kurti

No wardrobe is complete without a comfortable cotton kurti. Lightweight, breathable, and easy to wear, printed cotton kurtis are ideal for daily wear, especially during warmer months.

From floral patterns and geometric prints to handblock-inspired designs, these kurtis offer endless styling possibilities.

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5. Embroidered Kurti

An embroidered kurti can instantly elevate your wardrobe. Whether it features delicate threadwork, chikankari detailing, floral motifs, or zari accents, embroidery adds a touch of sophistication to even the simplest outfit.

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Frequently Asked Questions Which type of kurti is best for everyday wear? Printed cotton and straight-cut kurtis are among the best choices for everyday, as they offer comfort, breathability, and versatility.

Which fabric is best for kurtis in summer? Cotton is one of the best fabrics for summer that ensures comfort by being lightweight and breathable.

Can kurtis be paired with jeans? Yes. Kurtis can be styled with jeans, leggings, palazzos, trousers, and skirts.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.