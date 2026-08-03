Love traditional weaves? These Patola sarees deserve a spot in your wardrobe

Known for its vibrant colours, intricate geometric motifs and impeccable craftsmanship, a Patola saree is a piece of heritage that never goes out of style. The traditional weave effortlessly blends elegance with cultural charm. Today, Patola-inspired sarees are available in silk, cotton, and lightweight blends, making them accessible for every budget and occasion. If you're looking to invest in a saree that can be worn for years, these Patola sarees deserve a place in your wardrobe.

Why are these in trend?

Love Heritage Fashion? These Patola Sarees Are Worth Investing In (Pinterest)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

Their vibrant motifs, inspired by flowers, parrots, elephants, and geometric designs, make them instantly identifiable. While authentic handwoven Patola sarees are prized heirlooms, modern Patola-inspired options provide the same traditional aesthetic at a lower cost.

Classic Red Patola Saree

A red Patola saree is a timeless choice for weddings, festivals and traditional ceremonies. The rich colour paired with intricate woven patterns creates a regal look that's hard to miss.

Why you'll love it

Perfect for weddings and festive occasions

Versatile option

Pairs beautifully with gold jewellery

Green Patola Saree

Green symbolises prosperity and is one of the popular choices during festivals such as Navratri, Diwali and Raksha Bandhan. A green or emerald Patola saree creates an elegant yet vibrant ensemble.

Why you'll love it

Ideal for festive celebrations

Works for both day and evening events

Looks stunning with oxidised or gold jewellery

Blue Patola Silk Saree

For those who love experimenting with colours while staying rooted in tradition, a royal blue Patola saree is an excellent pick. The contrast motifs make the saree stand out effortlessly.

Why you'll love it

Great choice for receptions and evening functions

Blue colour complements most skin tones

Easy to pair with any kind of jewellery

Lightweight Patola Cotton Saree

A Patola cotton saree offers the same traditional charm while ensuring comfort throughout the day. It's perfect for office festivities, pujas and casual ethnic outings.

Why you'll love it

Breathable and comfortable

Easy to drape

Suitable for warm weather

Printed Patola Saree

If you're looking for an affordable way to wear the Patola, printed Patola sarees are a great option. They blend the beauty of traditional motifs while being lightweight and easy to maintain.

Why you'll love it

Ideal for everyday ethnic wear

Requires less maintenance

Patola Saree with Zari Border

A zari border uplifts the elegance of a Patola saree. This style is ideal for weddings, festive parties and formal family occasions.

Why you'll love it?

It has a luxurious appeal

Perfect for grand celebrations

How to style a Patola saree?

The right styling can elevate your Patola saree even better. Here are a few easy tips:

Pair a bold-coloured Patola saree with a plain blouse to get a balanced look.

Choose temple jewellery or kundan sets for weddings.

Add a waist belt for a modern look.

Complete the look with embroidered juttis or block heels.

Opt for a sleek bun, soft curls or a braided hairstyle depending on the occasion.

Frequently Asked Questions: How to identify the authentic Patola saree for women? The authentic one had the intricate design that is being woven into the fabric using the double ikat weaving technique; that means the pattern is visible on both sides.

Which fabric is best for a Patola saree? Silk Patola sarees are the ideal options, as they look elegant while being lightweight too.

How do I care for a Patola saree? Silk Patola sarees should be dry-cleaned and stored in a muslin cloth to preserve their weave and colour.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.