Love traditional weaves? These Patola sarees deserve a spot in your wardrobe

Known for its vibrant colours, intricate geometric motifs and impeccable craftsmanship, a Patola saree is a piece of heritage that never goes out of style. The traditional weave effortlessly blends elegance with cultural charm. Today, Patola-inspired sarees are available in silk, cotton, and lightweight blends, making them accessible for every budget and occasion. If you're looking to invest in a saree that can be worn for years, these Patola sarees deserve a place in your wardrobe.
Why are these in trend?
Their vibrant motifs, inspired by flowers, parrots, elephants, and geometric designs, make them instantly identifiable. While authentic handwoven Patola sarees are prized heirlooms, modern Patola-inspired options provide the same traditional aesthetic at a lower cost.
Classic Red Patola Saree
A red Patola saree is a timeless choice for weddings, festivals and traditional ceremonies. The rich colour paired with intricate woven patterns creates a regal look that's hard to miss.
Why you'll love it
- Perfect for weddings and festive occasions
- Versatile option
- Pairs beautifully with gold jewellery
Green Patola Saree
Green symbolises prosperity and is one of the popular choices during festivals such as Navratri, Diwali and Raksha Bandhan. A green or emerald Patola saree creates an elegant yet vibrant ensemble.
Why you'll love it
- Ideal for festive celebrations
- Works for both day and evening events
- Looks stunning with oxidised or gold jewellery
Blue Patola Silk Saree
For those who love experimenting with colours while staying rooted in tradition, a royal blue Patola saree is an excellent pick. The contrast motifs make the saree stand out effortlessly.
Why you'll love it
- Great choice for receptions and evening functions
- Blue colour complements most skin tones
- Easy to pair with any kind of jewellery
Lightweight Patola Cotton Saree
A Patola cotton saree offers the same traditional charm while ensuring comfort throughout the day. It's perfect for office festivities, pujas and casual ethnic outings.
Why you'll love it
- Breathable and comfortable
- Easy to drape
- Suitable for warm weather
Printed Patola Saree
If you're looking for an affordable way to wear the Patola, printed Patola sarees are a great option. They blend the beauty of traditional motifs while being lightweight and easy to maintain.
Why you'll love it
- Ideal for everyday ethnic wear
- Requires less maintenance
Patola Saree with Zari Border
A zari border uplifts the elegance of a Patola saree. This style is ideal for weddings, festive parties and formal family occasions.
Why you'll love it?
- It has a luxurious appeal
- Perfect for grand celebrations
How to style a Patola saree?
The right styling can elevate your Patola saree even better. Here are a few easy tips:
- Pair a bold-coloured Patola saree with a plain blouse to get a balanced look.
- Choose temple jewellery or kundan sets for weddings.
- Add a waist belt for a modern look.
- Complete the look with embroidered juttis or block heels.
- Opt for a sleek bun, soft curls or a braided hairstyle depending on the occasion.
- How to identify the authentic Patola saree for women?
The authentic one had the intricate design that is being woven into the fabric using the double ikat weaving technique; that means the pattern is visible on both sides.
- Which fabric is best for a Patola saree?
Silk Patola sarees are the ideal options, as they look elegant while being lightweight too.
- How do I care for a Patola saree?
Silk Patola sarees should be dry-cleaned and stored in a muslin cloth to preserve their weave and colour.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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