Loved Ananya Panday's floral bikini for holidaying in Thailand with Navya Nanda and Vedang Raina? Here's what it costs

Actor Ananya Panday spent the New Year holiday in Thailand with her friends, including Navya Naveli Nanda and The Archies actor Vedang Raina. Ananya and Vedang shared some snippets from their scenic vacation on Instagram, giving their fans major wanderlust vibes. One of the posts shows Ananya chilling with her gang on a yacht, dressed in a green floral bikini set. It is one of our favourite beach looks from the star's holiday. If you loved it too, we have some good news to share. We found out where you can get the exact look for your wardrobe. Keep scrolling to know the details. (Also Read | All pics from Ananya Panday's Thailand holiday featuring sunbathing in bikinis and stunning holiday wardrobe)

What is the price of Ananya Panday's green bikini?

Ananya Panday wore a green-coloured floral printed bikini set during her Thailand holiday. The swimsuit is from the shelves of the clothing label Flawed By Shaleen. The brand also shared Ananya's picture on their Instagram page, and the set is called the Seychelles Triangle Top and Seychelles High Waist Bottom. While Ananya's bikini top costs ₹2,999, the bottoms are worth ₹2,799. The bikini set will cost you ₹5,798.

The price of the bikini top Ananya Panday wore in Thailand. (flawedbyshaleen.com)

The price of the bikini bottoms Ananya Panday wore in Thailand. (flawedbyshaleen.com)

Regarding the design details, the green-coloured bikini set comes decorated in a classic floral pattern in a lavender shade. While the triangle top features a V neckline, halter tie-up straps and dainty gold hoops, the bottoms have a high-rise waistline, side-cut-outs and high-leg cut-outs.

Ananya styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, including tinted sunglasses, dainty earrings, stacked bracelets and a dainty chain. In the end, Ananya chose nude lip gloss, darkened brows, blushed glowing skin, and minimal makeup to round off the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday has several films lined up for the future. She has Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and the sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana's film Dream Girl. Dream Girl 2 is set to release in June 2023.