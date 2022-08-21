Loved Anushka Sharma's lace crop top and shorts for her happy no-makeup photoshoot in a park? It costs 31k

One can always trust actor Anushka Sharma to nail fashion statements with her effortless style sense and jaw-dropping elegance. One look at her latest photoshoot, and you will know. Recently, the star delighted her followers on Instagram by sharing pictures of herself chilling in a park and smiling brightly for the camera. They show her creating a fashion moment while dressed in a voguish ensemble - white lace crop top and shorts set - and minimal no-makeup look. If you liked her outfit in the pictures, you are not alone. We loved it too and even found out where you can get the exact look for your closet. Keep scrolling to find out all the details.

On Friday, Anushka took to her Instagram page to drop pictures of herself chilling on a park bench. The actor struck uber-cool poses and even flashed her million-dollar smile while getting the photos clicked. "What's better than a nice walk in the park? Sitting on a bench," Anushka captioned her post. Additionally, the ensemble she chose for the shoot is from the shelves of the Spain-based atelier clothing label called Andión. Check out Anushka's photos below and the price of her outfit. (Also Read: Anushka Sharma enjoys lunch date with Virat in dreamy midi dress worth ₹9k)

Anushka's crop top and shorts set are available on the Selfridges website. The cropped-top is called Barbara Broderie Anglaise Cotton Top, and the shorts are named Amy Floral-print High-rise Cotton Shorts. While the crop top is worth ₹17,019 (180 GBP), the shorts cost ₹14,626 (USD 183) approximately. The set will cost you ₹31,645.

The price of the crop top Anushka Sharma wore for a photoshoot. (selfridges.com)

The price of the shorts Anushka Sharma wore for a photoshoot.

Regarding the design details of the ensemble, the cotton top features self-tie fastenings at the front, a round neckline, a relaxed fitting, full-length sleeves with knife pleats, puffed shoulders, all-over cutouts, floral embroidery, cropped hem length, and scalloped trims.

Anushka teamed the white lace cotton top with matching cotton shorts. It features a regular fit, high rise elastic waistband, gathered details on the waist, all-over cutouts, floral embroidery, frilled trims, and a short hem exposing the star's long legs.

Anushka styled the minimal summer-ready ensemble with gold-toned accessories including, double hoop earrings, tinted Lennon sunglasses, a metal strap watch, and statement rings. In the end, Anushka chose centre-parted open tresses, nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes, a minimal no-makeup look, and tan brown gladiator sandals to round it all off.

What do you think of Anushka's outfit?